Virat Kohli takes Hardik Pandya’s fly push-up challenge to next level; watch video

Virat Kohli just added a new twist to Hardik Pandya’s “fly push-ups” challenge, and aced it too.
A while ago, Pandya shared a video on Instagram showing how to do push-ups with a jump while moving forward. Kohli not only appreciated Pandya’s fitness challenge but also did the exercise himself, clapping his hands with every jump while doing push-ups, as he moved forward and backward. Watch the video:
Fly push-ups or jump push-ups are an advanced variation and a form of plyometric push-up. Commonly done by athletes, this exercise involves cardio, and burns more fat and builds muscles as you exert them to maximum potential in a short time. If you are a beginner, attempt this exercise only under the supervision of a trainer.
How to do jump push-ups or fly push-ups
* Start in the plank position. Make sure your torso is in a straight line and the palms are directly under the shoulders.
* Lower your body in the plank position until your chest almost touches the floor.
* As you push-up, use force on your hands to leave the ground, and clap them before landing.
* Land and move into the next push-up immediately.
Would you like to try this variation of push-ups?
