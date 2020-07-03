Virat Kohli takes Hardik Pandya’s fly push-up challenge to next level; watch video

Virat Kohli aced fly push-ups with a clap. (Source: virat.kohli/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh) Virat Kohli aced fly push-ups with a clap. (Source: virat.kohli/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh)

Virat Kohli just added a new twist to Hardik Pandya’s “fly push-ups” challenge, and aced it too.

A while ago, Pandya shared a video on Instagram showing how to do push-ups with a jump while moving forward. Kohli not only appreciated Pandya’s fitness challenge but also did the exercise himself, clapping his hands with every jump while doing push-ups, as he moved forward and backward. Watch the video:

Fly push-ups or jump push-ups are an advanced variation and a form of plyometric push-up. Commonly done by athletes, this exercise involves cardio, and burns more fat and builds muscles as you exert them to maximum potential in a short time. If you are a beginner, attempt this exercise only under the supervision of a trainer.

Read| VIDEO: Sushmita Sen adds to the Push-Up challenge with gymnastic rings

How to do jump push-ups or fly push-ups

* Start in the plank position. Make sure your torso is in a straight line and the palms are directly under the shoulders.

* Lower your body in the plank position until your chest almost touches the floor.

* As you push-up, use force on your hands to leave the ground, and clap them before landing.

* Land and move into the next push-up immediately.

Would you like to try this variation of push-ups?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd