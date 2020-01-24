Virat Kohli trains hard at the gym, gives us major fitness goals

Here’s the secret behind Virat Kohli’s all-round performance. (Photo: Nick Webby/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Here’s the secret behind Virat Kohli’s all-round performance. (Photo: Nick Webby/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

For someone who keeps pushing himself further, the sky is the limit. That holds true for every aspect of life, including fitness. We recently spotted ace cricketer Virat Kohli pushing his fitness game by undertaking a form of power training called ballistics and banded jumps. Needless to say, we are in awe.

Take a look at the videos shared by strength and conditioning coach Nick Webby on Instagram.

The 31-year-old can be seen performing the lying medicine ball partner chest-pass in the first video, and doing banded side-jumps in the second.

In the lying medicine ball partner chest-pass, the upper body helps generate power and force when one lies on their back. Kohli can be seen pushing the medicine ball off his chest towards his training partner initially and then straightening up to catch and dodge the ball. To perfect it, one needs to work like a spring without any pause between postures, from the bottom to the top.

What is ballistics training?

As a form of maximising power, ballistics training involves throwing and jumping with weights. This helps athletes mimic a sporting environment like in the case of cricket, basketball and tennis where one needs to quickly accelerate to throw an object or strike back promptly. According to a 2008 study published in Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research, one could increase their power and force by adding some ballistic exercises to their training programme. Unlike traditional strength training moves where you focus on one muscle at a time, ballistic exercises involve work on various muscles simultaneously.

They help train the body to not only make use of the power produced at the core but also pass it all across the body including the hand or foot which helps in carrying out explosive movements like sprinting, throwing, kicking, changing directions among others.

Though one’s sporting ability or performance may not be directly defined by power training, the training helps enhance one’s level of participation in the game as it furthers their agility.

What are banded jumps?

Kohli can also be seen doing a variation of banded jumps or band-assisted jumps called banded side-jumps. It is known as a way to develop velocity to enhance speed of the legs. Due to the band pulling him sideways, on his jump, the legs don’t need to carry as much body weight which helps them contract faster and develop more strength. The key component is to harnessing the power of gravity to propel the body towards each leap.

Band-assisted jumps can be incorporated in one’s daily routine in several ways including before a training session or after a dynamic warm-up. They help to not unlock one’s athletic potential but also enable fat burning capacity.

Here’s how to do it

*Keep walking sideways until the band is taut but not stretched.

*Spread feet apart to approximately a hip-width distance apart.

*Swing your body sideways in a vigorous motion to initiate the movement.

*Try and land in an athletic position with the weight sideways to help counterbalance the resistance of the band trying to pull you.

So, if you are looking to breathe new life into your training, count on power training.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd