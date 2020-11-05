Virat Kohli does goblet squats; do you know what it is?

Virat Kohli posted a workout picture on Instagram. (Source: virat.kohli/Instagram)

Virat Kohli ensures he pushes his fitness level every time, and we recently got yet another proof of it.

The cricketer, who turned 32 today, posted a workout picture on Instagram, in which he is seen doing squats while holding a dumbbell vertically with both hands.

“A timeline for optimum output game after game. Play, recover, priming (prep), play. Never underestimate the importance of a routine,” Virat captioned the picture.

Squats target the muscles in the lower body, but for the exercise, you also need to use muscles above your waist, mentions Healthline. The lower muscles include glutes, hamstrings, adductors, hip flexors, and calves. This workout strengthens the core, boosts athletic ability, and also burns calories.

Other celebrities, from Ishaan Khatter to Disha Patani have shown in the past how to do squats with weights. What Virat is seen doing in the picture is known as goblet squat that involves carrying a burden close to the chest. This burden can be a dumbbell, weights, a pancake from the rod or even a plastic bottle with water or wet sand, according to strength-life.com.

Would you like to try this exercise?

