Monday, Oct 17, 2022

In a video captured by ‘bhau’ Surya Kumar Yadav, Virat Kohli impresses with his fitness moves

"Mobility is key," the former captain of the Indian men's cricket team captioned his social media post

virat kohliVirat Kohli impresses with his fitness outing (Source: Virat Kohli/Twitter)

Virat Kohli sure knows how to set massive fitness goals. As such, every time the cricketer posts a workout video, we make sure to take notes. This time, it was no different. Virat shared a video, captured by teammate Surya Kumar Yadav, of himself lifting weights in the gym. “Mobility is key,” he captioned it.

Kohli, who is all set to represent Team India at the T-20 World Championship in Australia next week, was seen gymming in Perth. In the video, he can be seen doing snatch push presses and overhead squats. “This is a foundational movement to increase overhead strength, and the flexibility of the shoulders and chest. Also, overhead squat activates the muscles in your upper body, like the triceps and deltoids, as well as muscles in your lower body — including the hamstrings, adductors, quadriceps, and lower back muscles,” said Shanu Choudhary, founder-trainer, Personal Trainers Co.

 

According to Choudhary, the snatch push presses,

*Help in building mobility, flexibility, and balance.

*Improve the body’s strength and power.

*Help in maintaining core stability.

*Improve athletic performance.

Also Read |These exercises will help ‘strengthen your hip muscles, improve body flexibility’

Why should one practice weightlifting?

“Lifting heavy weights makes the body more insulin sensitive (means that the body is better able to utilise sugars and carbohydrates for fuel),” said fitness trainer Shwetambari Shetty in an earlier interaction, stressing that weightlifting is also the best way to boost testosterone.

She added that weightlifting also helps boost the body’s metabolism. “Lifting causes an increase in the body’s resting metabolic rate — the rate at which it burns calories when you’re doing nothing — for hours after the workout which helps better fat burn,” Shetty shared.

Kohli has often impressed us with his clean moves with weights. Here’s some more proof.

 

“Cleans day. 60 and 70 kg. Easy-peasy,” he captioned a post on Instagram in which he was seen doing a power clean muscle movement.

Previously, too, Kohli has shared glimpses of him effortlessly weightlifting.

 

“Results aren’t in your hands, effort and hard work is,” he captioned the post.

However, experts suggest to always start slow and small. “Perform the exercise under expert guidance. Also, if one has back, shoulders, or lower body joint niggles, avoid lifting heavy weights. During movement, if there is any pain or discomfort, it is best to discontinue and do basic stretches,” said Bala Krishna Reddy Dabbedi, a fitness expert, and co-founder, director Fittr in an earlier interview.

First published on: 17-10-2022 at 07:00:17 pm
First published on: 17-10-2022 at 07:00:17 pm
