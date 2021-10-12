‘#Recoverysesh’ : Virat Kohli enjoys ‘downtime’ with air compression therapy; know more about it here

Virat Kohli is known to be extremely particular about his fitness routine. But the ace cricketer also knows the importance of recovery, and as such, was recently seen enjoying some ‘downtime’ with dynamic compression or air compression therapy.

In a picture shared on Instagram, Kohli can be seen using NormaTec, a popular wearable recovery system used by professional athletes. According to reports, it helps treat lymphedema (chronic swelling), and also aids athletic recovery. The massage therapy, that is operated by a battery, is said to optimise recovery time.

How does it work?

One has to place their arms or legs in the sleeve or pant-like attachments, choose the intensity level, length of the massage, and just sit back. “The device inflates, thereby giving controlled pressure to the extremities by improving blood flow and taking metabolic waste out of the limbs, thus improving muscle fatigue and soreness,” said Dr Richa Kulkarni, chief consulting physiotherapist, Kinesis – Sports Rehab and Physiotherapy Clinic, Pune.

According to Dr Kulkarni, air compression therapy is currently one of the most popular and booming therapies in sports for faster recovery.

“Compression therapy is used to improve blood flow of the specific area where the compression is applied. It is also used to treat conditions like varicose veins, and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT). Compression is an ancient therapy used in form of socks, crepe bandages, or braces to improve blood circulation and reduce muscle fatigue and soreness. Air compression therapy was gradually developed to achieve the same results in athletes but with advanced technology,” Dr Kulkarni told indianexpress.com.

According to healthline.com, compression therapy also offers benefits for those who are immobile or sit for extended periods of time by reducing fluid buildup. The therapy focuses on delivering more oxygen and nutrients (removing lactic acid) to areas in the legs, hands or hips which helps speed up recovery, relieve pain, and improve athletic performance.

This also helps improve range of motion and reduces swelling and inflammation. “Compression and relaxation happen in a rhythmic manner to mimic the muscle action as in moving limbs in activities like walking. It enhances blood flow to the limbs and helps to mobilise fluids from limbs caused by workouts, or injuries,” said Dr Sheetal Rane, head of department, physiotherapy, Bhatia Hospital, Mumbai

