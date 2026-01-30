Celebrity trainer calls Vivek Oberoi as inspiration, says actor exercises at 5.30 am: ‘He had put on weight’

Talking about his fitness routine during the injury phase, Channa shared that they "started with weight training slowly, then added mobility"

Jan 30, 2026
Vivek OberoiVivek Oberoi (Express Archives)
Injuries tend to hold back people and derail their wellness journey. Something similar happened with actor Vivek Oberoi, recalled celebrity fitness trainer Vinod Channa. “When he came to me, he had a lot of injuries, and he had put on weight. Because of the pain and injuries, it is natural to feel irritated and lose confidence. So, I was taking him through things very slowly to avoid aggravating any pain or feeling any soreness, which would mean he would have to avoid working out. It is necessary to keep them motivated and tell them that what you can do, nobody else can,” Channa told the Hindi Rush podcast recently.

Talking about his fitness routine during the injury phase, Channa shared that they “started with weight training slowly, then added mobility”. “He had an ankle injury, knee injury because of an accident. He is a very talented guy. This guy exercises at 5.30 am. I leave my home at 5 am. We workout 5.30-6.30 am because his factory is far away. If he can struggle despite having everything, then why shouldn’t I….that’s what I learnt from him.”

We reached out to consultant dietitian and diabetes educator Kanikka Malhotra to understand all about recovery from injuries.

“Recovery from an injury isn’t a race; it’s your personal path to coming back stronger, smarter, and more in tune with your body. Imagine tweaking your ankle or nursing a sore back: Start simple with rest, ice, gentle compression, and elevation to ease swelling. No gym yet—just easy muscle squeezes while seated, holding for a few seconds to wake things up without strain,” said Malhotra.

recovery Here’s what you should consider (Photo: AI-generated)

Ease into motion next: Soft stretches, a foam roller for tight spots, or slow joint circles to loosen up. Toss in 20 minutes of yoga or Pilates 2-3 times weekly—it rebuilds balance and flow, keeping pain at bay. “I see this as prime time for healing foods: Load up on protein-rich eggs, lentils, or fish to mend tissues, plus vitamin C-packed oranges and zinc-filled nuts for faster repair. Add flaxseeds or walnuts for their omega-3s to dial down inflammation,” said Malhotra.

When ready (usually 6-8 weeks), build strength your way through a customised programme:

Bodyweight moves like planks or wall squats first, then light weights for 8-12 smooth reps, said Malhotra.

Also Read | Walking for 1 hour vs 20 minutes of jumping jacks vs 30-minute yoga session: Which is better?

“Go slow on the lowering phase to fortify tendons. Picture crisp 5:30 am mornings fueling your discipline— small, consistent wins stack up. Tune into mild discomfort (not sharp pain), prioritise 7-9 hours of sleep, and celebrate progress. In 3-6 months, you’re not just recovered—you’re resilient. Your body thrives on patience, nourishment, and your inner spark,” said Malhotra.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

