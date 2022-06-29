Watch: Kamal Haasan does 26 clean incline pushups; sets massive fitness goals

Kamal Haasan maybe 67 years old, but he never fails to set goals — from acting to fashion and even fitness. As such, the actor’s fitness prowess was captured in a video by director Lokesh Kanagaraj on the sets of his film, Vikram, which went on to break records.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Watch.

@ikamalhaasan sir’s video as promised.. He did 26..i missed recording the initial two..

The eagle has landed🔥#Vikram pic.twitter.com/5rdKG9JPoE — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) June 28, 2022

“@ikamalhaasan sir’s video as promised… He did 26…I missed recording the initial two…The eagle has landed” he said in a tweet.

Age is no bar when it comes to being committed to fitness, and looks like the actor agrees, too.

Awestruck fans called him a ‘legend‘. “Really, is he 67,” wrote one user.

Really is he 67 🥵🥵😬😬 — ƒαιzι тωιтѕ ♡ (@PranavKVFC) June 28, 2022

These pushups can be done with the help of a bench or any elevated surface.

Also Read | Strengthen your core with these push-up variations

To get the incline pushups right, ensure that your body is in a straight line while you are in a plank position, said Anshul Dhamande, nutrition and fitness – premium coach, Fittr. “Also ensure that the exercise is performed on a sturdy platform and that the floor is not slippery to avoid the object sliding underneath,” he said.

He also went on to explain how to do the planks right.

*To begin the workout, place a bench in front of you.

*Keep your hands on the edge of the bench or a table, hold it firmly and extend your legs backward.

*Now, place your toes on the ground and keep your back straight.

*Once your hands are in proper position, bend your arms slowly to lower your chest toward the box.

*Straighten your arms to bring yourself back into a straight line and repeat this process.

Remember to follow good breathing technique while performing the exercise, he stressed.

According to Dhamande, beginners can perform 10 times for 3 sets and repetitions can be increased as you get stronger.

Incline pushups work on the chest muscles, while also engaging the core and protecting the back. Unlike traditional pushups which work the arms, shoulders and chest, incline pushups work on the chest muscles while taking pressure off the shoulders and arms.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!