Vidyut Jammwal’s fitness mantra for 9-to-6 workers: ‘If you can do that, you will never be unfit’

Fitness icon Vidyut Jammwal once shared some friendly advice for everyone, stressing that one shouldn’t aim for a specific number of hours or days of exercise. “I work out when I get time. When I don’t get time, I don’t even feel guilty about it. But people who go to work, people who have a regimented life, say 9-6 job, those people need to keep a target that they will lose 5 kilos in the month whether they have to walk 10 kms a day or 1 km. Make a timetable as per your needs and follow it, whatever happens. If you have decided to walk 1 km in the morning, then walk. If you can do that, then you will never be unfit,” Jammwal told Fit and Famous on TataPlay Fitness.

Dr Swapnil Zambare, consultant arthroscopy, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, concurred that fitness isn’t built through occasional bursts of extreme effort; it’s shaped by what you do repeatedly. “A structured routine helps the body adapt gradually and sustainably. Even modest daily movement, when done consistently, improves joint mobility, muscle strength, cardiovascular health, and overall stamina. The real risk lies in irregular activity, long periods of inactivity, followed by sudden intense workouts, which often lead to fatigue or injury,” said Dr Zambare.

People with fixed schedules actually benefit the most from planned fitness goals. “Setting a clear, time-bound target, such as losing a few kilos or improving walking endurance, creates focus and accountability. The exact activity matters less than committing to it. Whether it’s walking one kilometre or ten, what counts is choosing something realistic and sticking to it,” said Dr Zambare.

What’s your fitness idea? (Photo: Freepik) What’s your fitness idea? (Photo: Freepik)

Is walking enough to stay fit in the long run?

Yes, if done regularly and with intent. “Walking is a low-impact, joint-friendly exercise suitable for all age groups. When practised daily, it helps maintain joint health, control weight, improve circulation, and reduce stiffness. Over time, pace and distance can be adjusted, but even a fixed daily walk builds a strong fitness foundation,” said Dr Zambare.

Notably, a timetable removes guesswork. “When fitness is treated like a non-negotiable appointment rather than an optional task, adherence improves. Morning walks, post-work stretches, or evening activity slots help form habits. Once exercise becomes part of the routine, motivation matters less—discipline takes over,” said Dr Zambare.

Small, achievable goals are often more effective than ambitious ones. “Completing a daily kilometre without fail does more for long-term fitness than attempting an unsustainable plan. Regular movement keeps muscles active, joints lubricated, and posture aligned. Over time, this consistency reduces the risk of lifestyle-related stiffness, joint pain, and deconditioning.”

What’s the biggest mistake people make with fitness?

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Dr Zambare cautioned that trying to do too much, too fast, is an issue. “Fitness is not about proving endurance on day one—it’s about showing up every day. A routine that fits your lifestyle and can be maintained year-round is what truly keeps the body fit and functional.”

You don’t need extreme workouts to stay fit. A simple, daily, repeatable plan is often enough to keep the body active, mobile, and resilient.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.