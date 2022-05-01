Facing a weekend fitness slump? Take inspiration from Vidya Malavade as she attempts Natarajasana

Amid the stress of work schedules and chores of everyday life, it may get difficult to prioritise regular physical activity and overall fitness. Finding the time to go to the gym or to take a long walk can require a lot of motivation that you may not be able to muster by yourself.

Fret not! Seek inspiration from Chak De! fame actor and self proclaimed yoga teacher Vidya Malavade who regularly posts yoga, nutrition and fitness related posts on her social media.

Recently, she took to the photo-sharing app to post a video of her attempting the Natarajasana with the help of a sofa to assist her. Take a look at the video here:

While it’s easy to lose determination while you have embarked on a physical fitness journey, take a page out of Vidya’s book. The 48-year-old actor shared that she had lost a certain amount of flexibility and said,”#Natarajasana with sofa as a prop … Been doing strength training the last 3 weeks.. 1st time in my life 🤦🏻‍♀️.. lost some of my flexibility.. as you can clearly see.”

Vidya emphasised that she would continue to attempt the yoga asana despite the challenges. She captioned her post, ”Will have to work a bit harder to balance the strength & flexibility.. the journey continues… no goals really just having fun. As long as it’s enjoyable .. It’s all good!”

For the uninitiated, Natarajasana or Lord of the dance is a difficult pose which requires practice, dedication and consistency. A favourite of Bollywood celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora, the pose will stretch your shoulders, chest, hips, and inner thighs and improve body posture.

How can you practise this asana?

*Stand straight with your feet close together.

*Begin by taking a deep breath and bending your left knee from the back.

*Exhale, lift up the leg, and with your left hand grab your toes.

*At this point, your left toe should point directly upwards while your right hand should be stretched out at the front.

*Hold for 10 to 15 seconds and release.

Note– If you suffer from pre-existing health conditions, consider seeking the guidance of a physical therapist or a fitness instructor before attempting Yoga poses.

