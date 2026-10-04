Actor Vidya Malavade shares Uddiyana Bandha tutorial: How to practise it safely

Chak De actor Vidya Malavade recently shared a detailed tutorial on Uddiyana Bandha, a yoga technique also known as the abdominal lock. “The last reel went viral with almost 2000 of you asking for the tutorial,” she wrote in the caption.

Before getting into the technique, Malavade also highlighted an important precaution: “MUST BE PRACTISED ONLY ON AN EMPTY STOMACH ONCE THE BLADDER AND BOWELS ARE EMPTIED COMPLETELY !”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

How to practise Uddiyana Bandha

In the video, Malavade starts by standing with her feet comfortably apart. She suggests that beginners bend their knees and place their arms on their thighs. She then exhales completely through the mouth, emptying the lungs, before drawing the abdomen inward towards the spine and upward underneath the rib cage to “create a vacuum”.