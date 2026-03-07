‘Helps my heart/circulation, too’: Vidya Malavade reveals the move that ends her asana practice

A proper cool-down routine, which is often underrated, can significantly improve the effectiveness of your workout. Vidya Malavade knows this, and thus swears by a 15 min Viparita Karani to regulate her nervous system, detox her body, and boost her digestive system. Taking to social media, the Mismatched actor shared a video of herself putting her legs up against the wall or the back of the sofa to unwind.

“Legs up the wall.. in this case, sofa..Perfect for lymphatic drainage. I practice this every single day, for at least 15 minutes. Most of my asana practices end like this. Helps my heart/circulation too,” she mentioned the benefits in the caption of her Instagram post.

What are the benefits of this pose?

Indianexpress.com spoke to health experts and found out that Viprit Karni is a restorative asana that focuses on gentle inversion. Jiggyasa Gupta, nutrition and fitness coach, Fittr shared that when practiced before sleeping, it can be helpful on its own to relax the body and mind, resulting in good sleep.

This move can help relieve leg and foot cramps, calm the nervous system, relieve tension or fatigue in the legs, feet, and hips, improve blood circulation, and, if practised daily, may also help lower stress, improve circulation, and reduce lower back pain, Gupta said.

How to ace the pose?

According to her, this exercise is best done in the morning and in the evening, on an empty stomach. “There is no warm-up needed for this pose. For best results, try to calm your mind with regulated breaths. Inhale and exhale deeply,” she said, adding that longer exhalations slow the heart rate and calm down the nervous system.

Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Lie down on the floor and place your hips closer to the wall.

Now, lift your legs against the wall; ensure that both legs are pointed vertically, facing the ceiling.

While keeping the legs against the wall, try to consciously relax each part of the body.

Close your eyes and breathe deeply. Maintain the position for at least 20 minutes.

To come out of the pose, bend the knees first and push yourself away from the wall.

What to keep in mind

Utsav Agrawal, another advanced personal trainer at Fittr, added a few things to keep in mind while performing this move:

1. If you have any medical conditions, such as high blood pressure, glaucoma, or any issues with your neck or spine, it’s important to consult with your healthcare provider before attempting this pose.

2. Start slowly and listen to your body. If you feel any discomfort or pain, ease out of the pose or adjust the height of your hips by placing a cushion or blanket under your lower back.

3. Avoid this pose if you have any injuries or inflammation in the legs, hips, or lower back.

4. Keep your breathing slow and steady while in the pose, and avoid holding your breath.

5. Do not practice this pose during menstruation or pregnancy without first consulting with your healthcare provider.

6. If you have any concerns or questions about this pose, it’s always best to seek guidance from a qualified yoga teacher or healthcare provider before attempting it on your own.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.