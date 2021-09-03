Vidya Malavade doing breathing exercises is all the fitness motivation you need today

Breathing exercises are considered to be extremely important in yoga, and no asana is ever complete without the correct breathing technique. There are many breathing exercises which can be done independently, too.

As the pandemic rages on and the focus shifts more and more on health, experts suggest you start doing yoga on a daily basis for your mental well-being and physical health. And if you need any kind of initiation, here is actor Vidya Malavade setting some major fitness goals.

She shared this Instagram video detailing the process of breathing routines, and the ways in which they help. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VidyaMMalavade (@vidyamalavade)

Malavade started with ‘Prana’, which is “the most sublime subtle energy body” that we can feel. It is known to increase lung capacity.

The actor said it is “empowered breath”, adding that one has to “inhale through the nose (belly rises) exhale through the mouth (belly falls), making the sound of the sea by using the constriction in your throat (Ujjayi breath)”.

ALSO READ | Try these yoga asanas and breathing techniques for healthy lungs

She then moved on to Bhastrika or Bellows Breath, another yoga technique, wherein one has to breathe in and out “through the nose only”. “With the arms going up opening the lungs in a three dimensional pattern to allow and reach its full capacity, and exhaling forcefully emptying the lungs, bringing the arms to the side ribs for most effective sucking of the air out of the lungs,” she wrote in the caption.

Next, she attempted “transcending the energy, breath, prana, moving it through the chakras to centre the yogi…”

“Optional — also added the bandhas (locks – throat, abdominal and the root locks), which is an advanced yogi practice to retain the energies within and also aiding pratyahara or inward movement of the senses,” the actor wrote.

Malavade added that some of these “are advanced practices”, so one should ideally “go to a certified teacher”, who can guide them.

“People with high blood pressure, glaucoma, pregnant women, be extremely cautious and go easy while doing these, especially pranayam. Generally, also do not exert!” she said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!