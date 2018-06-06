VIDEO: Celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shows how to do moving squats, incline push-up and more

Celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala doing body weight training. (Source: Instagram/yasminkarachiwala) Celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala doing body weight training. (Source: Instagram/yasminkarachiwala)

Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, who has Bollywood A-listers like Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt among her core clientele recently posted a video on Instagram of improvised versions of popular exercise forms like squats, push-up, mountain climbing and tricep dips. Karachiwala was seen doing an ardent outdoor session which involved every single muscle of the body, from Achilles tendon to cranium (head) muscle.

If you are up for functional training but want to know more about its health benefits before you get started, then here’s help.

Moving squats

It is a high-impact, cardiovascular regime which helps build explosive speed, aerobic endurance and helps tone the lower body.

Incline push-ups

It targets the lower fibres, both slow twitch, fast twitch and heads of Pectoralis Major, which helps to improve arm movement and blood flow to the upper body.

Moving triceps dips

It is an ideal exercise if you wish to develop a V-shaped upper body. Try to keep your arms wide as it will help with a wider Latissimus Dorsi (back) muscle stretch. It will also ensure that all of the three triceps heads receive equal concentration and muscle tension during consistent momentum.

Elevated mountain climber

It strengthens the entire core and improves metabolism which is required to achieve caloric-deficit target. It helps engage every single muscle from glutes, hamstrings, abdominals, serratus to deltoids and promotes aerobic boost.

Moving squat jacks

It helps maintain balance and effective mobility. With ageing, leg strength decreases and squats help maintain motor balance and trenchant muscle communication. This movement by engaging the core strengthens the lower body, improves stability and posture.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App