VIDEO: Virat Kohli shows how to perfect the ‘snatch’; gives major fitness inspiration

Known to be a fitness freak, Indian men’s cricket team skipper Virat Kohli recently shared videos of him mastering the snatch, an Olympic weightlifting technique. The videos, which are three years, apart show him sweating it out in the gym, and giving us major fitness inspiration.

What also caught our attention was his message on commitment to becoming fit, and the way he has been diligently doing so over the years. “Always take more time to get the technique right before wanting to take the weight up. Same exercise 3 years apart, regular work & constantly focusing on technique has improved my mobility & full body strength too. So always be patient with learning something new,” he captioned the image.

Currently playing a series against West Indies, Kohli seems to be in top form. Fit and fabulous, the 29-year-old has often confessed that his consistency on the field is a result of his dedication and determination to his fitness regime. The batsman often shares tid-bits on his Instagram handle, which has become an inspiration for a lot of fitness buffs.

The 24-second clip already had more than 127.5 K views at the time of writing, and has created a buzz on the social media. “This man is unbelievable. Takes it to an altogether new level. Top stuff,” a user commented.

The four main styles of snatch used are squat snatch (or full snatch), split snatch, power snatch, and muscle snatch. The squat snatch and split snatch are the most common styles used in competition while power snatch and muscle snatch are mostly used for training purposes.

In snatch, poor technique can make it harder for you, and even make your body prone to injury. So, it is important to know about the right technique.

Beginning his career as a rather chubby cricketer from Delhi, Kohli soon realised the importance of being in good shape, and changed his course to become a robust athlete.

