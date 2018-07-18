VIDEO: Vaani Kapoor pulls off anti-gravity yoga to prep for next Yash Raj action film

Vaani Kapoor’s yoga sessions will give you the #fitnessinspiration you need. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Vaani Kapoor’s yoga sessions will give you the #fitnessinspiration you need. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

When it comes to their fitness regimes, Bollywood celebrities hardly leave any stone unturned. Vaani Kapoor is one such celeb, who has been indulging in yoga lately to condition herself for the next Yash Raj film starring herself, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

Recently, the actor shared some pictures of herself doing yoga, on her Instagram page and captioned them as “NAMASLAY”. In addition to that, the model was also spotted performing anti-gravity yoga in a video. Since her upcoming movie, which is currently set for a Republic Day release next year, is an action spectacle, the actor’s workout is largely focused on improving flexibility, balance and increasing strength. Watch the video here.

If you’re wondering why you should take up anti-gravity yoga, here are some of the benefits of the workout regime.

It’s a total body workout: Since most of the body parts are involved and move in set patterns, anti-gravity yoga is a full-body workout. The muscles are engaged and tones and joints are strengthened by these motions.

Improves balance: The nature of this particular workout requires one to go against gravity and challenges them to work on improving balance and stability.

Increases strength: The core workout helps to increase the stamina and boosts strength and flexibility.

Helps in digestion: The movements of this workout help stretch the body and challenge various muscles that aid in healing digestive issues.

Heals back problems: While you are hanging in this workout, your spine gets a nice stretch and much of the tension is eased in the spinal cord and hip joints, helping you feel better.

