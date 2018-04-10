VIDEO: Tone your glutes with Yasmin Karachiwala’s CLAM workout

Yasmin Karachiwala shows us how to do the Clam. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express) Yasmin Karachiwala shows us how to do the Clam. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

Besides aiding you in body control, coordination and improving balance, Pilates helps in boosting mood and toning the body. Though there are a plethora of Pilates moves that one can perform, the Clam can be an effective workout for the glutes. After all, let’s face it, a toned posterior is a fitness enthusiast’s dream.

Celebrity fitness trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala, recently shared a video on her Instagram page, showing her followers how they can make optimum use of the Clam workout.

Why should you take up the Clam? For the simple reason that it helps with hip stabilization, balance and power. Strong medial glutes guide you through every step, stabilizing you, propelling you, and protecting your knees and lower back from unnecessary strain by taking on much of the workload involved in lower body movement. That includes any side-to-side action that you might take in an agility workout.

Karachiwala also shared some tips regarding the same.

* Lie down on your side with arms bent and one hand supporting the head. Keep your heels together, open and close your knees, making sure the pelvis stays stable.

* Beginner: Bend your knees to a 45° angle till your heels are in line with your hip.

* Advanced: Make sure your hip flexors are open and square and knees in line with the hip and feet lifted off the floor. This will help in activating the glutes, strengthening the hips and supporting the lower body.

* Maintain the stability of your hips by stacking them on top of each other.

* Squeeze your glute muscles to open from knee, rather than gripping or tensing the hip flexors.

In another video, Karachiwala showed how to do the Teaser, which is a Pilates workout, and in her words ”is a full body challenge that requires a lot of core strength, flexibility, control and balance.”

The trainer also came out with an advanced level workout called the Crab, and it is a strenuous workout that engages the muscles in the head, neck and shoulders.

