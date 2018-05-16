VIDEO: Kareena Kapoor Khan doing Pilates will give you #fitnessgoals

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Namrata Purohit tone up with Pilates! (Source: namratapurohit/Instagram) Kareena Kapoor Khan and Namrata Purohit tone up with Pilates! (Source: namratapurohit/Instagram)

It’s a known fact that Pilates is great for improving flexibility and adding muscle strength. It is an ideal exercise regime if you’re looking to tone core muscles. Although, it may seem easy to do, it is actually a very strenuous workout regime. But well, not for someone like Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has one of the fittest bodies in Bollywood.

Remember the actor wooing fitness enthusiasts with her perfect abs, when she stepped out during Veere Di Wedding promotions in a blue pantsuit? Now you must be wondering how she managed to get such a svelte figure? Khan’s fitness trainer, Namrata Purohit recently posted a video on Instagram, showing the two of them working out on a Pilates reformer machine.

Purohit posted the video captioning it as, “In sync with #Kareena.. Feet in straps… we are working on our deep stabilisers, our core (including the pelvic floor), adductors, quadriceps as well as glutes and hamstrings! The exercise is relaxing and challenging at the same time!” Sounds like an all-round exercise!

Watch the video here:

Working on a Pilates reformer has a lot of benefits. It helps in building muscular strength, flexibility and maintaining balance. It also helps relieve physical imbalances like back pain and further helps lose inches from thighs, waist and triceps and gain lean mass.

Prior to this, Purohit has shown different ways to do workout on a reformer. She was seen working on body control, coordination and full-body integration. This Pilates method too is quite effective.

Would you like to try it? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

