Monday, June 28, 2021
Vicky Kaushal practises the ‘ginga’; know about the martial art form

Vicky Kaushal posted a video recently in which he is seen doing what seems like a dance movement

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 28, 2021 10:00:19 am
vicky kaushalVicky Kaushal is learning capoeira, a Brazilian martial art form. (Source: vickykaushal09/Instagram)

Be it movies or his workout routine, Vicky Kaushal does not shy away from experimenting. The Raazi actor’s latest Instagram video is proof.

Vicky posted a video recently in which he is seen doing what seems like a dance movement. And he was practising it early morning.

“Rise and learn,” he captioned the post. But what he is actually doing is known as Capoeira. Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

What is Capoeira?

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Capoeira is a Brazilian martial art form that combines dance, acrobatics and music. It is traced back to enslaved Africans in Brazil who practised it at the beginning of the 16th century. The dance and music were incorporated to disguise their fighting techniques.

While capoeira was declared illegal at the end of the 19th century, following the abolition of slavery in Brazil, it soon began to be incorporated in martial arts in the 20th century. The art form was granted a special protected status as ‘intangible cultural heritage’ by Unesco in November 2014.

Also Read |‘Never, never lose belief’: Vicky Kaushal

The Uri actor does the ‘ginga’ movement in his video — a rocking step that is the fundamental, almost rhythmic footwork of capoeira. This movement helps you learn balance and rhythm, according to capoeiraindia.in.

Would you like to try it?

