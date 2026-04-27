Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal, 70, crushes weights in the gym

Vicky Kaushal’s father and action director Sham Kaushal, 70, recently shared a glimpse of himself working out in the gym. He could be seen doing resistance exercises like suspension training and bench press in a video shared on his Instagram Stories. He captioned the post, “By God’s grace, small efforts to continue…”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Taking a cue from his inspiring glimpses, we asked an expert how essential is it for those in their 70s to strength train.