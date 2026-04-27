Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal, 70, crushes weights in the gym

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Vicky Kaushal’s father and action director Sham Kaushal, 70, recently shared a glimpse of himself working out in the gym. He could be seen doing resistance exercises like suspension training and bench press in a video shared on his Instagram Stories. He captioned the post, “By God’s grace, small efforts to continue…”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Taking a cue from his inspiring glimpses, we asked an expert how essential is it for those in their 70s to strength train.
Consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal said that this glimpse is not only about physical strength, but also about long-term discipline and consistency. “It isn’t just a motivational moment, it is a strong reminder that fitness truly has no age limit,” she said.
From a clinical nutrition perspective, what stands out here is the concept of active ageing. “As we grow older, muscle mass naturally declines, a process known as sarcopenia. However, regular strength training can significantly slow down this loss, improve bone density, and enhance metabolic health. It also supports better insulin sensitivity, which is crucial for preventing age-related metabolic disorders like type 2 diabetes,” described Goyal.
Another important takeaway is the role of protein intake and recovery. “At this stage of life, maintaining muscle is not just about exercise but also about adequate nutrition. Sufficient protein, along with micronutrients like vitamin D, calcium, and B12, becomes essential to support muscle repair and strength. Hydration and proper rest further amplify these benefits.”
What’s also inspiring is the mindset behind his caption, “small efforts to continue.” “This highlights that fitness is not about extremes or quick transformations, but about showing up every day, even in small ways. Consistency, not intensity alone, is what builds long-term health,” shared Goyal.
In today’s lifestyle, where many people associate ageing with slowing down, this is a powerful shift in perspective. “Strength training in your 50s, 60s, or beyond is not just safe when done correctly, it is necessary for maintaining independence, mobility, and quality of life,” said Goyal.
The takeaway is simple but powerful. “You don’t stop working out because you age. You age faster when you stop working out,” Goyal shared.