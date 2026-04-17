Veteran actor Ranjeet shares a glimpse of his workout at 84: ‘Toh hamesha fit rahuga…’

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Actor Ranjeet, 84, recently shared a glimpse of working out with his daughter Divyanka Bedi, who happens to be his coach as well. “Ayeee… Agar aisa hi workout karuga, to hamesha fit rahuga… tnx to my coach & daughter,” (If I keep working out like this, I will stay fit…) he shared on his Instagram.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
In the video, he can be seen doing a standing cable chest fly, where the handles are brought forward and together in front of the chest to work the pectoral muscles. “For individuals in their 80s, this exercise can be beneficial when done with proper care. It helps improve chest strength, which supports daily movements like pushing and getting up, and also enhances shoulder mobility by maintaining range of motion. Additionally, it contributes to better posture by preventing rounded shoulders and is relatively low-impact, making it more joint-friendly compared to heavier exercises,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.
However, safety is extremely important at this age. The exercise should always be done with very light resistance, controlled movements, and without overstretching the arms. “It should be stopped immediately if there is any pain or discomfort, especially in the shoulders,” Goyal said.
From a practical perspective, while cable chest fly can be included occasionally, the main focus for people in their 80s should remain on walking, balance training, light strength exercises, and joint mobility to maintain overall functional independence, as Goyal noted. “Even simple exercises like light strength training, resistance band work, and functional movements can make a huge difference. They help in preserving muscle mass, improving bone health, and reducing the risk of falls,” said Goyal.
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Hailing his efforts, Goyal said that what stands out is not the intensity, but the consistency and intent. “At this age, the goal is not six-pack abs or heavy lifting. It’s about maintaining mobility, muscle strength, balance, and independence. And that’s exactly what his routine reflects,” said Goyal.
Training in the presence of a trainer and family member is also very important. “It ensures safety, correct form, and motivation. For older adults, supervised workouts reduce the risk of injury and build confidence,” mentioned Goyal.
According to Goyal, from a health perspective, staying active at 84 is not just about fitness; it’s about quality of life. Regular movement supports better joint health, improved circulation, and even mental well-being. “The biggest takeaway here is that it’s never too late to start. Fitness doesn’t have an age limit. It just needs to be adapted to your body, your capacity, and your lifestyle,” said Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.