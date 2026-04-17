Veteran actor Ranjeet shares a glimpse of his workout at 84: ‘Toh hamesha fit rahuga…’

Actor Ranjeet, 84, recently shared a glimpse of working out with his daughter Divyanka Bedi, who happens to be his coach as well. “Ayeee… Agar aisa hi workout karuga, to hamesha fit rahuga… tnx to my coach & daughter,” (If I keep working out like this, I will stay fit…) he shared on his Instagram.

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In the video, he can be seen doing a standing cable chest fly, where the handles are brought forward and together in front of the chest to work the pectoral muscles. “For individuals in their 80s, this exercise can be beneficial when done with proper care. It helps improve chest strength, which supports daily movements like pushing and getting up, and also enhances shoulder mobility by maintaining range of motion. Additionally, it contributes to better posture by preventing rounded shoulders and is relatively low-impact, making it more joint-friendly compared to heavier exercises,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.