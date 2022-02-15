After following a strict diet to play Shardul Thakur, know what Rajkummar Rao ate once shooting for Badhaai Do wrapped up

Actors are often required to lose or gain weight to play a particular character on-screen. In a similar vein, Rajkummar Rao also had to gain some kilos and achieve a chiselled physique for his role in the recently-released film Badhaai Do.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut shares throwback picture from when she gained 20 kg for ‘Thalaivii’

Sharing that it was not “easy” to build a toned body, the actor recently opened up about his fitness transformation as he shared two pictures — ‘training day 1’ and ‘on set’ — captioning them: “The best feeling in the world is when you give your heart and soul to a film and to your character and get so much love in return from the audience. Thank you guys.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Earlier, the actor had taken to social media to share another picture that revealed his transformation. “#ShardulThakur in #BadhaaiDo. Being a pure vegetarian and to strictly avoid any kind of steroids, it wasn’t easy to get this transformation but nothing seems impossible when you love what you do,” he had captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Now, while promoting his film on The Kapil Sharma Show, the actor spoke about the same at length.

Also Read | Include these nutrient-rich foods in your diet

“Firstly I am a vegetarian, so I had to work extra hard to get the physique. Our director and others would sit and ask for food saying, ‘what’s there for sweet? Moong daal halwa? Bring it!’, and I would be there eating boiled broccoli,” he shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SonyLIV (@sonylivindia)

His co-star in the film, Bhumi Pednekar, also complimented his willpower stressing that “he never cheated on his fitness regime while shooting”. “But when the film’s shoot finished, you know what he ate? Five kilos of chhena murki.”

Calling his transformation ‘incredible’, Pednekar had also commented on his picture saying, “Wow! Can’t ever forget you eating skimmed milk ka paneer, vegan protein, broccoli. Mera khaana nahi digest hota tha seeing your food. You’re incredible”.

Bhumi Pednekar on Rajkummar Rao’s fitness transformation (Source: Rajummar Rao/Instagram) Bhumi Pednekar on Rajkummar Rao’s fitness transformation (Source: Rajummar Rao/Instagram)

How challenging is it to get a toned physique while being on a vegetarian diet?

“Vegetarians just need to calculate their ‘macros’ to reach their fitness goal. Getting lean and ripped may require a little more effort as vegetarians lack lean protein sources. However, whey protein supplements can help bridge the gap of lean protein availability which is required when on caloric deficit program,” said Aminder Singh, founder of Fitpathsala and Team Aminder, an online fitness training platform.

“A vegetarian can easily achieve their daily protein intake, which is needed to gain or preserve the muscle mass in your transformation. A smart nutritional program and consistency can help one achieve their dream physique,” he added.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!