Varun Dhawan’s passion for yoga is pure goals; check out the pose he tried recently

Varun Dhawan has been doing a lot of yoga lately. (Source: varundvn/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh) Varun Dhawan has been doing a lot of yoga lately. (Source: varundvn/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh)

Varun Dhawan seems to be investing a lot of time and energy in learning yoga poses, in turn, setting fitness goals for us. The Kalank actor just shared yet another glimpse of him attempting a yoga pose.

In an Instagram story, Varun is seen doing Uttana Padasana or the raised leg yoga pose. Take a look:

Varun Dhawan doing Uttana Padasana. (Source: varundvn/Instagram) Varun Dhawan doing Uttana Padasana. (Source: varundvn/Instagram)

Benefits of Uttana Padasana

This yoga pose is known to be beneficial especially for those people who tend to have a sedentary lifestyle. It improves the flexibility of the internal and external abdominal muscles. It stretches the thighs, buttocks and hips, and strengthens the spinal cord and nerves, according to the yogauniverse.com. The yoga asana is also known to calm the mind and improve blood circulation.

Read| Malaika Arora aced an inverted yoga pose; know about its benefits

How to do Uttana Padasana

* Lie down on your back on the floor.

* Keep your feet together and hands beside the waist.

* Now lift your trunk gradually to form an arch. Make sure your head and buttocks are not lifted; they should touch the floor.

* Now raise your arms in front of your body and bring them together so that palms touch.

* Raise both legs to about 30 degrees. The toes should be pointed upwards.

* Do not bend the knees. Remain in this position for a few seconds while breathing normally. Bring down the legs and hands to return to the starting position.

A while ago, Varun, who has been training with yoga teacher Mihir Jogh, showed us how to do Urdhva Dhanurasana or Chakrasana or Wheel Pose, followed by Chandra Namaskar. Can you do these yoga asanas too?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd