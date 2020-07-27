Varun Dhawan proves he is super flexible with this backbend

Varun Dhawan posted a picture on Instagram of him doing yoga. (Source:varundvn/Instagram) Varun Dhawan posted a picture on Instagram of him doing yoga. (Source:varundvn/Instagram)

Varun Dhawan has been practising yoga asanas of late, setting fitness goals. And it looks like he is passionate about it too, given how frequently we see him trying out new poses.

This time, the Kalank actor, who has been training with yoga teacher Mihir Jogh, attempted a difficult yoga pose — Kapinjalasana. He shared a glimpse of it on Instagram. Take a look:

Varun Dhawan attempted the Partridge pose, (Source: varundvn/Instagram) Varun Dhawan attempted the Partridge pose, (Source: varundvn/Instagram)

Varun was earlier seen trying to perfect the backbend yoga, also known as Chakrasana or Wheel pose. A while ago, he also showed us how to do Chandra Namaskar.

Kapinjalasana, also known as Partridge pose, is a complex backbend. This yoga pose works on the biceps, triceps, core muscles, hamstrings, chest, arms and shoulders, hips and quadriceps, according to tummee.com.

How to do Kapinjalasana or Partridge pose

If you are a beginner, try this yoga asana only under the supervision of a trainer. Here are the steps:

* Get into the side plank pose on your right side.

* Left the left leg as high as you can.

* Press the right foot to the floor and lift your left hand straight up.

* Now bend your left knee and hold your foot with your left hand.

* Pull the foot close to the back of your head as much as possible. Hold this pose for a few seconds. Repeat the steps on the left side.

Would you like to try this?

