Watch: Varun Dhawan wants to do this exercise while he recovers from shoulder injury

Varun Dhawan posted a throwback video of him doing push-ups with weights. (Source: varundvn/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh)

Varun Dhawan took to practising yoga amid the coronavirus-led lockdown. Since then he has been setting fitness goals by attempting a variety of asanas.

Turns out the Coolie No 1 actor was exercising despite a shoulder injury. He recently posted a throwback video on Instagram in which he is seen exercising with weights.

In the video, Varun is seen doing push-ups by balancing his arms on a dumbbell while putting pressure on the left side. He captioned the video, “…had a shoulder injury from the time of shooting Street Dancer. Never healed properly but now after proper rehab, rest, training and yoga I can start putting weight on it and maybe get back to these exercises.”

Read| Varun Dhawan attempts Chandra Namaskar; here’s how to do the yoga asana

Push-ups are beneficial in building upper body strength, according to Healthline. They work on the triceps, pectoral muscles and shoulders. They further help strengthen the lower back and core by engaging the abdominal muscles.

Push-ups are done in the plank position where the body is raised and lowered using both the arms. Several celebrities, from Nick Jonas to Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli have shown us how to do variations of push-ups.

Have you tried push-ups yet?

