Varun Dhawan does push-up and row combo in workout video; watch

Varun Dhawan is setting fitness goals. (Source: varundvn/Instagram)

Varun Dhawan is busy promoting Coolie No 1, but he is also making sure that he does not miss out on his workout routine.

In an Instagram story that Varun recently posted, he is seen flaunting his well-shaped physique while working out.

Check it out:

Varun Dhawan doing push-up and row workout. (Source: varundvn/Instagram) Varun Dhawan doing push-up and row workout. (Source: varundvn/Instagram)

Varun is seen doing a push-up and row combination with dumbbells. If you also want to try this exercise, here are the steps:

*Place a pair of dumbbells on the ground, slightly wider than shoulder-width apart.

*Get yourself in the push-up position and hold the dumbbells.

*Complete one push-up and once you are back to the starting position, row the dumbbell on one side towards your chest but pulling the dumbbell upwards.

*Pause and lower the dumbbell back down. Repeat with the other arm. This completes one repetition.

Read| Varun Dhawan proves he is super flexible with this backbend

Beginners should attempt the exercise under the supervision of an expert.

Would you like to try this?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd