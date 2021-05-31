Varun Dhawan shares his intermittent fasting diet plan with fans; take a look

Varun Dhawan, during a recent interaction with fans on Instagram, via an ‘ask-me-anything’ session, revealed quite a few details of his life in the pandemic — from what keeps him entertained to whether he has taken the vaccine doses yet.

Among other things, the actor — who appears quite fit and takes fitness seriously, dropping many workout videos on his account on the regular — talked about his diet and the food that keeps him in shape.

Responding to a fan question which asked him what kind of diet he takes, the 34-year-old replied that he tries to do intermittent fasting for “14-16 hours”.

Dhawan said he starts with “coffee”, then “egg white omelette” or “oats”, followed by “veggies and chicken”, “makhana”, then “veggies and chicken” again, and “lots of water and fastnup reload (sic)”.

For the uninitiated, intermittent fasting is an eating pattern during which one takes timely meals within an eating window, and then fasts at other times. It does not put any restrictions on what one eats — whether whole grains, vegetables, protein, or fruits — in terms of quantity and quality during the eating window.

The basic idea is to give the body time to digest food, and in the process, burn excess body fat and detox. It is considered to suit the body’s circadian rhythm.

Dhawan got married recently to his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in a close ceremony. The pictures of their nuptials were widely shared on social media, garnering a lot of love and appreciation from fans and fashion experts.

