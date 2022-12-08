scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 08, 2022

‘Showed up every single day with the same commitment’: Trainer pens a note on Varun Dhawan’s ‘dedication’

"This in spite of dealing with injuries and testing positive for Covid during the journey," Varun Dhawan's fitness trainer Devrath Vijay wrote on social media

varun dhawanVarun Dhawan's physique for Bhediya required extreme dedication (Source: Varun Dhawan/Devrath Vijay/Instagram)

Going to the gym every day requires a tremendous amount of commitment and dedication. Turns out, Varun Dhawan does just that — something his trainer recently revealed in a heartwarming Instagram post. According to the post by Devrath Vijay, known as Ninja Dev on social media, Varun Dhawan‘s unwavering dedication has left him feeling inspired.

“If there’s one word by which I can describe Varun, it’s dedication! In the 5-6 months that we trained together (in Chandigarh, Mumbai, and Arunachal Pradesh) he showed up every single day (twice a day on some days) with the same commitment. This in spite of dealing with injuries and testing positive for Covid during the journey,” he recalled their training days while prepping for the actor’s latest film, Bhediya.

Also Read |Varun Dhawan is doing ‘much better with yoga, swimming, physiotherapy’ after vestibular hypofunction diagnosis

“The goal was to make him leaner, improve mobility and get him to move fluidly on all fours, without losing too much strength and muscle,” he revealed.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Devrath Vijay (@ninja.dev)

The actor has often impressed and set massive goals with this fitness adventures.

Previously, Varun hosted an ‘Ask-Me-Anything’ session on Instagram Stories during which he revealed that he has been doing intermittent fasting — common among fitness enthusiasts to lose weight as the eating pattern stresses on eating only within an eating window, and then fasting at other times — or “14-16 hours”.

varun dhawan, varun dhawan diet, varun dhawan fitness, varun dhawan diet plan, varun dhawan intermittent fasting, varun dhawan health, varun dhawan news, varun dhawan fitness, varun dhawan news, indian express news Photo: Instagram/@varundvn

Dhawan said he starts with “coffee”, followed by “egg white omelette” or “oats”, “veggies and chicken”, “makhana”, and then “veggies and chicken” again, and “lots of water”.

Also Read |‘Making it look easy’: Esha Gupta’s trainer praises her commitment to fitness

The 35-year-old actor also shared a glimpse of himself doing yoga, while in another he showed off his ripped physique with the quirky caption, “Cut down the voice and please eat your carbs”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

What do you think of Varun’s transformation?

