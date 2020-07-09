Varun Dhawan attempts Chandra Namaskar; here’s how to do the yoga asana

Varun Dhawan has been practising yoga. (Source: varundvn/Instagram) Varun Dhawan has been practising yoga. (Source: varundvn/Instagram)

Varun Dhawan, who has lately taken to yoga to stay fit, posted yet another Instagram video of him doing an asana.

The Kalank actor, who has been training with yoga teacher Mihir Jogh, showed us how to do Chandra Namaskar or Moon Salutation pose. Here’s a glimpse of it:

Varun Dhawan doing Chandra Namaskar (Source: varundvn/Instagram)

While Sun Salutation or Surya Namaskar is related to activity, heat and light, Chandra Namaskar or Moon Salutation is known to be more about meditation and being receptive and calm. They are typically done during the evening; the pose helps relax the body and form a stronger connection to breath, according to ekhartyoga.com. It is also known to aid good sleep.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/varundvn/2348527463422162799/

Benefits of Chandra Namaskar

Chandra Namaskar focuses mainly on the lower body and works well for people who have difficulty resting their body weight on their arms. The yoga asana stretches and strengthens all the muscle groups, aids flexibility and increases functioning and balance of the respiratory, circulatory and digestive systems.

Read| All the times Varun Dhawan floored us with his style

How to do Chandra Namaskar

* Pranamasana: Stand straight with your feet together and palms in the prayer pose.

* Hastauttan asana: Raise your arms forward and up and stretch as high as possible. Arch the back gently and push your arms back and the pelvis out in front. Keep the elbows and knees straight and head in between the arms.

* Chandrasana: Inhale deeply. As you exhale, bend to the left side. You will feel a gentle stretch on the right side.

Read| Here’s Street Dancer 3D actor Varun Dhawan giving some mid-week fitness inspiration

* Utkata Konasana (Goddess pose): Come back to the centre. Keep your feet apart and turned slightly out. As you exhale, bend your knees and bring the thighs parallel to the ground in the squat position. The forearm should be at 90 degrees to the arms and palms facing you.

* Utthita tadasana: Raise yourself from the squat and straighten your elbows. Relax the shoulders and chest and keep your hands parallel to the ground.

* Trikonasana: Step your left foot out and slide down to the left side while extending the right hand up.

* Parsvottanasana: Bring your head to touch the left knee. relax both your hands on the left foot.

* Left side lunge: Bend both knees and move into a lunge on the left side. Look to your left.

* Forward facing lunge: Now straighten your right knee and do a forward-facing lunge. Being both hands in front, on the floor.

* Malasana: Do a deep squat with your feet firmly on the floor and palms joined in front of you.

* Forward facing lunge: Bend the right knee and straighten the left and do a forward-facing lunge.

* Right side lunge: Do a lunge on the right side and keep looking to your right.

* Repeat Parsvottanasana

* Repeat Trikonasana

* Repeat Utkata konasana

* Tiryaka tadasana: Place your hands in the namaskar position, extended overhead and bent to the right side.

* Tadasana: Conclude one sequence, returning to where you began — hands in namaskara position and extended overhead.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd