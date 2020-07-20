Watch: Varun Dhawan pulls off backbend yoga pose with ease

Varun Dhawan just aced the backbend yoga pose. (Source: varundvn/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh) Varun Dhawan just aced the backbend yoga pose. (Source: varundvn/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh)

From Chandra Namaskar to Uttana Padasana, actor Varun Dhawan has been testing his flexibility and strength by doing a lot of yoga poses of late.

The Kalank actor recently attempted backbends, a video of which he shared on Instagram. Here’s a glimpse of it:

Backbend, also known as Chakrasana, involves intense backward bends. This exercise sets momentum for the circulatory, nervous and endocrine system, besides improving overall strength and flexibility. It stretches the abdominal muscles and boosts energy.

This is not the first time Varun has attempted a backbend. He performed it for the first time only a while ago, under the supervision of yoga trainer Mihir Jogh. Given the ease with which he does it this time proves how practice can help you master a skill.

If you want to try this yoga pose, follow these steps:

* Lie flat on your back. Keep your feet slightly apart.

* Bend the knees with your feet placed on the ground close to your body.

* Now bring your palms under your shoulders. Your fingers should be pointed towards, the shoulders and elbows should be about shoulder-width apart.

* As you inhale, press your palms on the floor. Lift your shoulders and elbow, and your hips. Your feet should be pressed to the floor.

* Lift up your body and roll your spine so that you form a semi-circular arch.

* Straighten your arms and legs as much as you can. Be in the position for a few seconds.