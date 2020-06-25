scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 25, 2020
Varun Dhawan attempts Wheel Pose for the first time; here’s how to do it

This intense backbend pose sets the momentum for the circulatory, nervous and endocrine system.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 25, 2020 11:40:30 am
varun dhawan, yoga, wheel pose Varun Dhawan has started practising yoga. (Source: varundvn/Instagram)

Varun Dhawan has taken to yoga lately and has been giving us major fitness goals. The Kalank actor recently attempted a difficult yoga pose for the first time.

In an Instagram story that Varun posted, he was seen doing a backbend yoga pose known as Urdhva Dhanurasana or Chakrasana or simply Wheel Pose. The actor has been training with yoga teacher Mihir Jogh. Here’s a sneak peek:

varun dhawan, yoga, wheel pose Varun Dhawan doing the Wheel Pose. (Source: varundvn/Instagram)

Earlier, we saw actors like Alaya F and Shobhita Dhulipala perform the Wheel Pose.

Benefits of Urdhva Dhanurasana/Chakrasana

This intense backbend pose sets the momentum for the circulatory, nervous and endocrine system. It stretches the arms, shoulders, legs, chest and abdominal muscles. This yoga asana improves overall strength and flexibility and boosts energy.

ReadHere’s Varun Dhawan giving some mid-week fitness inspiration

How to do Urdhva Dhanurasana/Chakrasana

* Lie flat on your back with your feet apart.

* Bend the knees with your feet placed on the ground close to your body.

* Bring your palms under your shoulders such that the fingers point towards the shoulders and the elbows are shoulder-width apart.

* Inhale and press your palms on the floor. Lift your shoulders and elbow, and your hips. Your feet should be pressed to the floor.

* Lift up your body and roll your spine to resemble a semi-circular arch.

* Straighten your arms and legs as much as possible. Hold the position for a few seconds before returning to the starting position.

