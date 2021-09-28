scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 28, 2021
MUST READ

Varun Dhawan’s perfect aerial backbend is the fitness inspiration you need this week

The actor was seen working out with Janhvi Kapoor, and the two demonstrated many impressive asanas

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 28, 2021 10:00:05 am
Varun Dhawan aerial backbend yoga, Varun Dhawan yoga, Varun Dhawan fitness, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, backbend yoga, celeb fitness, indian express newsIn the past, the actor has aced many poses, from Chandra Namaskar to Uttana Padasana, to test his flexibility and strength. (Photo: Instagram/@varundvn)

Fitness has become an important and corrective part of our lifestyle. Actor Varun Dhawan, who keeps sharing interesting snippets of his life on Instagram, recently shared a video montage of various exercises — yoga poses, to be precise — that he did, most of which involved bending backwards and correcting the spine.

ALSO READ |Janhvi Kapoor’s leg workout routine involves intense exercises; watch

The actor was seen working out with Janhvi Kapoor, and the two demonstrated many impressive asanas, one of which involved being suspended in the air. Take a look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

The actors were supported by slings and rollers, on which they rested their back while grabbing and holding their toes. Dhawan captioned the video “Backbends=HAPPINESS 💫✨“.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

While there are many ways to perform backbend yoga, aerial pose is appropriate because it can support the spine and also lead to posture correction. It is advisable that you do it under expert supervision; go gentle if you are attempting it for the first time.

This is, however, not the first time Dhawan has attempted a difficult yoga asana. The actor has aced many poses, from Chandra Namaskar to Uttana Padasana, to test his flexibility and strength.

ALSO READ |Ananya Panday does backbend with a block; here’s how it benefits

A normal backbend, without aerial suspension, is known as Chakrasana.

This exercise is understood to set the momentum for circulatory, nervous and endocrine systems, while improving overall strength and flexibility. It stretches the abdominal muscles and boosts energy.

Would you like to try?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

World Tourism Day, World Tourism Day 2021, travelling, travel itineraries, offbeat destinations around the world, travel wish list, pandemic, international travel, indian express news
World Tourism Day: 7 offbeat places to add to your travel wish list once the pandemic ends

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 28: Latest News

Advertisement