Varun Dhawan’s perfect aerial backbend is the fitness inspiration you need this week

Fitness has become an important and corrective part of our lifestyle. Actor Varun Dhawan, who keeps sharing interesting snippets of his life on Instagram, recently shared a video montage of various exercises — yoga poses, to be precise — that he did, most of which involved bending backwards and correcting the spine.

The actor was seen working out with Janhvi Kapoor, and the two demonstrated many impressive asanas, one of which involved being suspended in the air. Take a look.

The actors were supported by slings and rollers, on which they rested their back while grabbing and holding their toes. Dhawan captioned the video “Backbends=HAPPINESS “.

While there are many ways to perform backbend yoga, aerial pose is appropriate because it can support the spine and also lead to posture correction. It is advisable that you do it under expert supervision; go gentle if you are attempting it for the first time.

This is, however, not the first time Dhawan has attempted a difficult yoga asana. The actor has aced many poses, from Chandra Namaskar to Uttana Padasana, to test his flexibility and strength.

A normal backbend, without aerial suspension, is known as Chakrasana.

This exercise is understood to set the momentum for circulatory, nervous and endocrine systems, while improving overall strength and flexibility. It stretches the abdominal muscles and boosts energy.

Would you like to try?

