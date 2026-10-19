Varalaxmi Sarathkumar praises Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s fitness: ‘She is pregnant’

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Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, 41, praised soon-to-be mother and actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, 39, for her relentless commitment to fitness. “Samantha is really fit. I am a big fan of Sam. She is really cool. She is pregnant and still so fit. She is damn fit,” she said at a press event that marked the conclusion of Tamil Nadu Pickleball Premier League (TNPPL) Season 2.
Taking a cue from her candid confession, we reached out to a gynaecologist to understand the importance of fitness during pregnancy.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Nikita Kulkarni, obstetrician and gynaecologist, told indianexpress.com that staying physically active during pregnancy offers several benefits for both maternal health and pregnancy outcomes, provided there are no medical or obstetric contraindications. “Regular moderate-intensity exercise helps maintain muscle strength, supports healthy weight gain and may reduce back pain and constipation. It is also associated with a lower risk of gestational diabetes and pre-eclampsia and can improve emotional well-being. For most women with uncomplicated pregnancies, approximately 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week is recommended. However, the goal is not to achieve a particular body shape or fitness level, but to maintain overall health and well-being,” said Dr Kulkarni.
Can pregnant women continue working out and maintaining their fitness routines?
Dr Kulkarni said that women with uncomplicated pregnancies can generally continue exercising, although modifications may become necessary as pregnancy progresses. “Walking, swimming, stationary cycling and appropriately modified strength training are suitable options. Women who exercised regularly before pregnancy may continue familiar activities according to their fitness level and medical circumstances. Those previously inactive can also begin with gentle exercises and gradually increase their activity. A useful guide is the ‘talk test’: during moderate exercise, a woman should still be able to hold a conversation comfortably. Exercise recommendations should consider individual health conditions and pregnancy-related risks,” shared Dr Kulkarni.
What to note?
Pregnant women should remain adequately hydrated and avoid overeating. “Contact sports such as football, basketball, as well as activities with a high risk of falling or abdominal injury, should generally be avoided during pregnancy. As pregnancy progresses, changes in balance and joint stability may require modifications to certain exercises. Women should avoid pushing themselves to exhaustion and take adequate breaks. Exercise should be stopped if symptoms such as vaginal bleeding, fluid leakage, chest pain, dizziness, painful contractions, unusual breathlessness or calf pain and swelling occur. These symptoms require prompt medical assessment. Women with pregnancy complications should seek individualised advice regarding safe physical activity,” said Dr Kulkarni.
Maintaining physical fitness during pregnancy may improve stamina, muscular endurance and general well-being. “Regular exercise is also associated with certain favourable pregnancy outcomes. However, being physically fit does not guarantee an uncomplicated labour, vaginal delivery or faster recovery after childbirth. Several factors, including maternal health, the baby’s position, pregnancy-related complications and the progress of labour, influence delivery outcomes. Similarly, postpartum recovery varies from woman to woman. Fitness should therefore be viewed as one component of maternal health rather than a measure of how successfully a woman will deliver or recover.”
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Eat a balanced diet, remain physically active within safe limits, attend regular antenatal appointments and prioritise adequate rest and hydration.
“Weight gain is a normal and necessary part of pregnancy, and recommended weight gain varies according to pre-pregnancy body mass index and individual health circumstances. Avoid comparing your fitness routine or physical appearance with celebrities or social media personalities. Every pregnancy is different, and an exercise routine should reflect a woman’s medical history, comfort, fitness level and pregnancy-related needs,” Dr Kulkarni said.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.