Varalaxmi Sarathkumar praises Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s fitness: ‘She is pregnant’

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, 41, praised soon-to-be mother and actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, 39, for her relentless commitment to fitness. “Samantha is really fit. I am a big fan of Sam. She is really cool. She is pregnant and still so fit. She is damn fit,” she said at a press event that marked the conclusion of Tamil Nadu Pickleball Premier League (TNPPL) Season 2.

Taking a cue from her candid confession, we reached out to a gynaecologist to understand the importance of fitness during pregnancy.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.