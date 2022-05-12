scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Feeling lazy on a vacation? Try doing these simple exercises

Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shared a video of some simple workouts that one can do when they are travelling

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 12, 2022 8:50:14 pm
workout, workout routine, workouts, exercises, vacation, workout routine to follow on a vacation, how to stay fit when travelling, indian express newsHere's how you can work out when vacationing. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Many people feel lazy when they are on a vacation, because of a change in schedule. If they are physically active otherwise, a few days of inactiveness can take a toll on their body. When it comes to exercising, it is important to be consistent and disciplined.

So how can you pack in an exercise or two when you are not in your usual setup? Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has just the solution. She took to Instagram to share a video of some simple workouts that one can do when they are travelling; take a look.

She demonstrated a reverse lunge and kick which, as the name explains, involves bending the leg at the knee, backwards, and then using the same leg to kick the air.

Next, she showed some planks in which you can twist your body sideways while balancing the weight on the palms and toes.

Then, she showed how to perform criss-cross jacks which can work the muscles in both your legs as well as arms, and give you a good cardio session. Karachiwala also demonstrated crab kicks, in which you thrust your pelvis upwards along with a leg, while balancing on the other leg and the arms.

In the caption, she explained that beginners can do it for 30 seconds, followed by 30 seconds of active rest; 40 seconds and 20 seconds of active rest for intermediate, and 50 seconds and 10 seconds active rest for advanced.

“This workout can be done anywhere, anytime whether you’re a beginner, intermediate or advanced, I’ve got you covered. Best part? You don’t need any equipment to do these exercises,” she wrote.

Would you like to try?

