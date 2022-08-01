Going on a vacation? Here’s how to make sure you do not gain weight

August 1, 2022 8:00:13 pm
When we go on a vacation, we tend to lose track of our daily diet. Some people eat anything and everything and then worry about putting on a few extra kilos. This stops them from truly enjoying their time-out, causing them to stress and panic.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
But, it should be noted that vacation time is for relaxation, and that if you are following a certain diet or fitness regime, you can just practise a little bit of discipline to stay in shape.
Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal took to Instagram to explain four simple ways to avoid gaining weight while on a vacation. “Avoid sugary foods items,” she listed as the first point, adding: Be it tea, coffee, beverages, cake, pastry or cookies. The diet regime that you have been following will go for a toss. So, be mindful about the portion size.”
View this post on Instagram
The expert said that the second thing to keep in mind would be to “pay heed to the satiety”. “Overeating can cause harm to your body in many ways,” she warned, adding that “ulcer, acidity, fat accumulation and weight gain” are some of the things that can happen if you eat more than you should.
“Stop when you feel full and satisfied with the food you ate,” said Agarwal.
She advised that one should carry fruits and nuts with them. “You do not have to starve yourself in order to avoid gaining weight. Carry [them] for those hunger pangs.”
The fourth point to keep in mind, as mentioned by the expert, is that one must “avoid following any diet”. “If you put any restriction on the mind, your body will wander and you will eventually end up eating even more. Just be mindful and enjoy what you eat,” she said in a video.
What do you think about these tips?
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Before being arrested by ED, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused agency of running ‘extortion racket’
Seven new districts in Bengal — how and why are districts created
'Slander, malicious intent': Delhi HC on Congress leaders' statements against Smriti Irani, daughter
Pakistan at 75: Navigating the way forward
Latest News
Explainer: What is Lawn Bowls?
India’s response to Sri Lanka and Myanmar crises is a study in contrast. It shouldn’t be
From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run
CWG 2022: Boxer Amit Panghal, Mohammad Hussamudin cruise into QFs
UPSC Key-August 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tomato Inflation’ or ‘Directorate of Enforcement’ or ‘Kuznets Theory’ for UPSC CSE
Why Louvre’s Mona Lisa keeps a smile: Paris’ cooling system
‘Living with COVID’: Where the pandemic could go next
India concludes 5G spectrum auction; Reliance Jio largest bidder
Shirt’s off, football: Chloe Kelly and England ram through women’s football myths just like Chastain and USA did
Sufi body seeking PFI ban, radicalism curbs seen in Muslim sections as ‘close to Centre’
With Rajkummar Rao walking the ramp, Anamika Khanna closes the curtains on ICW 2022
Can you predict your child’s height?