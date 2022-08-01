Going on a vacation? Here’s how to make sure you do not gain weight

When we go on a vacation, we tend to lose track of our daily diet. Some people eat anything and everything and then worry about putting on a few extra kilos. This stops them from truly enjoying their time-out, causing them to stress and panic.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

But, it should be noted that vacation time is for relaxation, and that if you are following a certain diet or fitness regime, you can just practise a little bit of discipline to stay in shape.

ALSO READ | Milind Soman went running on a beach in Alexandria; know more about the place

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal took to Instagram to explain four simple ways to avoid gaining weight while on a vacation. “Avoid sugary foods items,” she listed as the first point, adding: Be it tea, coffee, beverages, cake, pastry or cookies. The diet regime that you have been following will go for a toss. So, be mindful about the portion size.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nmami (@nmamiagarwal)

The expert said that the second thing to keep in mind would be to “pay heed to the satiety”. “Overeating can cause harm to your body in many ways,” she warned, adding that “ulcer, acidity, fat accumulation and weight gain” are some of the things that can happen if you eat more than you should.

“Stop when you feel full and satisfied with the food you ate,” said Agarwal.

ALSO READ | Weight loss alert: These nine common mistakes may be slowing your progress

She advised that one should carry fruits and nuts with them. “You do not have to starve yourself in order to avoid gaining weight. Carry [them] for those hunger pangs.”

The fourth point to keep in mind, as mentioned by the expert, is that one must “avoid following any diet”. “If you put any restriction on the mind, your body will wander and you will eventually end up eating even more. Just be mindful and enjoy what you eat,” she said in a video.

What do you think about these tips?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!