WATCH: Vaani Kapoor nails the one-minute bikini body challenge like a pro

Vaani Kapoor takes the one-minute bikini body challenge. (Source: yasminkarachiwala/Instagram) Vaani Kapoor takes the one-minute bikini body challenge. (Source: yasminkarachiwala/Instagram)

Yasmin Karachiwala, the drive behind the fit bodies of Bollywood A-listers like Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, keeps her followers updated with fitness videos on Instagram. The Pilates expert, who has quite often aced the one-minute bikini body challenge, was seen training Vaani Kapoor on the same.

Karachiwala posted the video with the caption, “Getting ready for the weekend with the #1minbikinibodychallenge. They did 1 min of all the exercises with 5 mins of cardio. They completed 2 sets in an hour. I will post this workout on Sunday, so wait for it!!!” Check out the video here.

In the video, the Befikre actor can be seen doing working with resistance bands, up-down planks, push-ups, triceps dips, to name a few. Push-ups help build strength in your arms, abdominal area and lower body. It also helps in building stronger core muscles that help in eliminating back problems.

Meanwhile, tricep dips help in building upper-body strength, especially powerful and defined triceps. It also helps build shoulder and scapular muscles and reduce joint injury risks. And up-down planks strengthen core, glutes, arms and shoulders muscles along with boosting weight loss.

Alia Bhatt took the one-minute challenge wherein she was seen doing squats, hover planks, knee push-ups and abdominal curls among others.

Take a look at some of the other videos of Karachiwala’s bikini body challenge:

