Vaani Kapoor reveals how she prepped for War; gives major fitness goals

Actor Vaani Kapoor, who recently shared screen space with actors Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in War, has shared the gruelling workout regime she had to undergo to don a bikini in the film. The 31-year-old actor underwent Pilates sessions, yoga and weight training at the gym with celebrity Pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala to achieve the desired results.

In an Instagram post, Karachiwala said, “Have you watched the movie War? @_vaanikapoor_ shares how she got into a bikini for the film!!! Here’s a sneak peek into her workout to prep for the movie!!”

To get the enviable look, Kapoor underwent 10 weeks of intense training which ranged from Pilates to functional, Karachiwala shared in an earlier post.

According to Karachiwala, the actor “worked hard and did varied number of exercise routines” to get into shape, which included Wunda Chair, walking lunges, aerial Pilates, leg presses and also trapeze training.

A post shared by VK (@_vaanikapoor_) on Jul 26, 2019 at 4:38am PDT

Here are four must try exercises on the Wunda chair

An excellent form of strengthening the core muscles and also arms and legs, Wunda chair exercises are done lying down, sitting, and standing on the chair, as well as from positions to the sides of the chair and require a lot of stability and flexibility work. Here are a few you can try:

The Push Down

1. This exercise is performed by getting into a high plank position (one hand grounded and the other hand placed on the step).

2. One must then aim to maintain stability and control through the torso i.e. avoiding rotation through the shoulders, torso and hips.

The Pull Up

1. Place your hands at the back of the chair and the balls of your feet on the pedal, heels together and toes apart.

2. Make sure all your metatarsals are on the pedal. Hug your legs tight together and connect your shoulders to your back. Lift your center up as you reach your arms and legs into the chair.

3. Then maintain your reach into the chair as you lift your center and the pedal up. Be mindful that you are not leaning your shoulders over your wrist so that the pedal can push you up.

4. As you lift the pedal reach onto your feet so that when it’s time, you can control the pedal down and then back up. Repeat 3-5 times.

Spine Stretch Forward

1. Sit up tall with your legs straight and spread a little wider than the width of your hips.

2. Inhale: Sit up as tall as you can from the base of your spine. Flex your feet and reach through your heels to engage your leg muscles.

3. Exhale: Round your back into a C Curve, starting by scooping out your low belly, then pulling the ribs in, and finally rounding your neck and head forward.

4. Inhale: Stack up your spine, bone by bone.

5. Exhale: Finish sitting tall, in your starting position, with your arms extended in front of you and your shoulders relaxed and dropped.

6. Complete three repetitions.

Teaser on the Floor

1. Sit on the floor facing the chair.

2. Place your feet on front edge of the chair with legs together. Keep your arms stretched out, reaching forward, palms on raised pedal.

3. Shoulders must be kept down and stabilised.

4. Inhale; prepare. Exhale; nod your chin, increase spinal flexion to maintain C-curve.

5. Engage abdominals as you press the pedal down (arms can be slightly bent).

6. Inhale; lift the pedal back up with control, keep abs engaged. Lengthen the spine and release the pedal. Exhale. Repeat 3-5 times.

Earlier, Roshan had also posted a video on Instagram titled, ‘The other side of K.A.B.I.R’ where he shared the transformation he underwent during a period of two months for this role in the film.

In the video, the 45-year-old actor is heard saying that he needs to work through fast to get rid of the extra fat he had to gain for his role in his previous outing, Super 30. With home workouts, diet and intense hours spent with his trainer, Roshan shared how exhaustive the training part was.