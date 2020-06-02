Quarantine workout: Urvashi Rautela gives major fitness goals; check it out

Urvashi Rautela’s latest workout is worth checking out. (Source: Urvashi Rautela/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Urvashi Rautela’s latest workout is worth checking out. (Source: Urvashi Rautela/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

For all those who like to go the extra mile when it comes to fitness and undertake a complete body exercise which can be done in a short period of time — kettlebell swings, which are known to workout every major muscle in the body, fit the bill perfectly. And doing just that is actor Urvashi Rautela, who recently gave us a glimpse of how she manages to keep fit during the lockdown. The Hate Story 4 actor took to Instagram to share various workouts that are keeping her fighting fit.

Take a look below:

One of the exercises she swears by is the kettlebell swing, and you need to take a look.

The kettlebell swing exercise is known to work on the glutes, core, pecs, shoulders and legs. Now isn’t that the perfect total body workout?

Here’s how to ace kettlebell swing

*Stand with feet slightly wider than shoulder-width. Posture matters a lot when you are doing this exercise.

*Hold a kettlebell in front of the body with both hands and keep the arms straight.

*Keep your back flat while your hips should be hinged and your knees slightly bent. Now swing the kettlebell back through the legs.

*The momentum would help you stand and swing the kettlebell up to shoulder height.

*Bring the hips forward, engage the glutes and core as you stand up straight.

*Pay attention to the fact that when the kettlebell hits shoulder height, the knees should be straight and glutes contracted in a full hip extension.

*Allow the kettlebell to swing back down through the legs. That completes one rep.

Contra-interventions

*The emphasis in this exercise is on a hip hinge, not a squat. So, the downward movement should be perfected before using the kettlebell.

*Don’t round the back during the swing down.

*Don’t over-bend the knees.

*Choose a kettlebell with the right weight, one on the heavier side, so that there is enough weight for momentum and proper force.

*Since the exercise engages many muscles at one go, make sure there is adequate recovery time for the body to prevent injury which means, it is ideal to practice it on alternate days.

Here’s why kettlebell swings are beneficial

*Though the fluid motion of the exercise may seem simple, it is an extremely intense exercise because it engages many muscles and is dynamic in nature. The exercise is known to be extremely important for enhancing core stability, building endurance and working on muscle imbalances like weak glutes.

*Since it is a movement exercise, it can be easily paired (on alternative days) with all kinds of body weight movements like squats, push-ups and planks.

*If you are an advanced practitioner, you can also work your way up by using just one hand to swing the kettlebell or using two kettlebells in each hand.

