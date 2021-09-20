Urvashi Rautela practices Bōjutsu; know more about this martial art form

Urvashi Rautela’s dedication to fitness needs no introduction. As such, the Hate Story 4 actor was recently seen practicing Bōjutsu, a Japanese technique of martial arts which is also called stick fighting or staff technique. Notably, the staff is one of the oldest weapons in martial arts history, and as per data public knowledge, is seen as the most effective weapon to counter a Samurai’s sword.

According to ensomartialarts.com, Bōjutsu’s thrusting, swinging, and striking bouts techniques often resemble empty-hand movements, following the philosophy that the bo or a staff is merely an “extension of one’s limbs”. “Consequently, Bōjutsu is often incorporated into other styles of empty hand fighting, or karate. Bōjutsu attacks are often avoided by agile footwork or jumps and returning strikes made at the enemy’s weak points,” the website reads.

Sharing a picture, 27-year-old Rautela wrote, “Born a perfectionist, guess that makes me a bit obsessive. That s**t I heard from you lately really relieved some pressure. I don’t change like credentials, you know you see the necklace. My life’s a completed checklist.”

As a form of fitness, Bōjutsu is known to develop immense strength in the wrists, improve posture, build the core and improve aerobic capacity if practiced with ideal technique. The combat technique is known to have stances, strikes, and a combination of both.

As per blackbeltathome.com, just like any other fitness activity, Bōjutsu needs consistent practice to advance to the next level. It is also good to have a friend or partner to support and learn together.

Rautela has always been an avid fitness enthusiast.

Take a look at some of her other fitness outings.

