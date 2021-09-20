scorecardresearch
Monday, September 20, 2021
Urvashi Rautela practices Bōjutsu; know more about this martial art form

Urvashi Rautela can be seen doing Bōjutsu, know all about it here

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 20, 2021 10:00:57 am
urvashiUrvashi Rautela can be seen practising a Japanese martial art form. (Source: Urvashi Rautela/Instagram)

Urvashi Rautela’s dedication to fitness needs no introduction. As such, the Hate Story 4 actor was recently seen practicing Bōjutsu, a Japanese technique of martial arts which is also called stick fighting or staff technique. Notably, the staff is one of the oldest weapons in martial arts history, and as per data public knowledge, is seen as the most effective weapon to counter a Samurai’s sword.

According to ensomartialarts.com, Bōjutsu’s thrusting, swinging, and striking bouts techniques often resemble empty-hand movements, following the philosophy that the bo or a staff is merely an “extension of one’s limbs”. “Consequently, Bōjutsu is often incorporated into other styles of empty hand fighting, or karate. Bōjutsu attacks are often avoided by agile footwork or jumps and returning strikes made at the enemy’s weak points,” the website reads.

Sharing a picture, 27-year-old Rautela wrote, “Born a perfectionist, guess that makes me a bit obsessive. That s**t I heard from you lately really relieved some pressure. I don’t change like credentials, you know you see the necklace. My life’s a completed checklist.”

As a form of fitness, Bōjutsu is known to develop immense strength in the wrists, improve posture, build the core and improve aerobic capacity if practiced with ideal technique. The combat technique is known to have stances, strikes, and a combination of both.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
As per blackbeltathome.com, just like any other fitness activity, Bōjutsu needs consistent practice to advance to the next level. It is also good to have a friend or partner to support and learn together.

Rautela has always been an avid fitness enthusiast.

Take a look at some of her other fitness outings.

