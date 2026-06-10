Upasana Konidela’s transformation: How to safely lose weight after twins

Social media was recently abuzz with news of entrepreneur Upasana Konidela’s postpartum weight loss after giving birth to twins — Shiva Ram Konidela and Anveera Devi Konidela — in January this year. The paparazzi videos and pictures of her from actor and husband Ram Charan’s film Peddi‘s success event at their residence showed Upasana sporting toned abs in a pink kurti.

Intrigued by her physique, we asked an expert about postpartum weight loss after having twins.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.