Upasana Konidela’s transformation: How to safely lose weight after twins

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Social media was recently abuzz with news of entrepreneur Upasana Konidela’s postpartum weight loss after giving birth to twins — Shiva Ram Konidela and Anveera Devi Konidela — in January this year. The paparazzi videos and pictures of her from actor and husband Ram Charan’s film Peddi‘s success event at their residence showed Upasana sporting toned abs in a pink kurti.
Intrigued by her physique, we asked an expert about postpartum weight loss after having twins.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Richa Bharadwaj, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said losing weight after a twin pregnancy can be more challenging than after a single pregnancy. “Women carrying twins typically gain more weight during pregnancy, and their bodies experience more physical and hormonal changes. Recovery may also take longer because the body needs time to heal, rebuild muscle strength, and adjust to caring for two babies,” said Dr Bharadwaj.
However, it’s important to remember that postpartum recovery is not a race. Dr Bharadwaj emphasised that every woman’s body responds differently, and healthy, sustainable weight loss should always come before quick results.
The first goal should be recovery, not weight loss. “Getting enough sleep, eating balanced meals, staying hydrated, and gradually moving more are essential for a healthy postpartum journey,” said Dr Bharadwaj.
Many new mothers are tempted by restrictive diets, but these can backfire, especially during breastfeeding, Dr Bharadwaj asserted. “The body needs enough nutrients for healing and energy. Instead of counting calories, focus on wholesome meals that include protein, fibre, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats,” said Dr Bharadwaj.
View this post on Instagram
Once cleared by a doctor, simple activities like walking, stretching, pelvic floor exercises, and light strength training can improve fitness and support gradual weight loss.
One big mistake is comparing themselves to celebrities or social media influencers. “Public figures often have access to structured fitness programs, trainers, nutritionists, and dedicated support systems that others may not have,” Dr Bharadwaj clarified.
Another mistake is expecting immediate results. “The weight gained over nine months is unlikely to disappear in a few weeks. Extreme dieting, skipping meals, overexercising, and relying on weight-loss supplements can hinder recovery and may harm overall health,” said Dr Bharadwaj.
Postpartum fitness is about rebuilding strength, not chasing a number on the scale. “A healthy body, steady progress, and feeling energetic enough to care for your baby are much more meaningful measures of success. Patience, consistency, and self-care often bring better long-term results than any crash diet or quick-fix fitness trend,” said Dr Bharadwaj.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.