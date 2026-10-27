‘Unnecessarily difficult things’: Alaya F does Swiss ball jumps

Alaya F is back to doing what she loves the most — trying “unnecessary” but fun fitness activities. Trying Swiss Ball jumps this time, the actor wrote on Instagram: “Back to doing unnecessarily difficult things on a Swiss ball?? Knee jumps unlocked!”.

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When Alaya F incorporated Swiss ball jumps into her workout routine, she showcased an advanced plyometric exercise that combines strength, balance, coordination, and explosive power. “Exercises performed on an unstable surface like a Swiss ball demand greater neuromuscular control, making them considerably more challenging than traditional jump training,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.