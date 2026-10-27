‘Unnecessarily difficult things’: Alaya F does Swiss ball jumps

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Alaya F is back to doing what she loves the most — trying “unnecessary” but fun fitness activities. Trying Swiss Ball jumps this time, the actor wrote on Instagram: “Back to doing unnecessarily difficult things on a Swiss ball?? Knee jumps unlocked!”.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
When Alaya F incorporated Swiss ball jumps into her workout routine, she showcased an advanced plyometric exercise that combines strength, balance, coordination, and explosive power. “Exercises performed on an unstable surface like a Swiss ball demand greater neuromuscular control, making them considerably more challenging than traditional jump training,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.
Swiss ball jumps primarily target the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, calves, and core muscles, while also improving balance, proprioception (the body’s awareness of its position in space), and lower-body power. “Plyometric exercises train the muscles to produce force quickly, which can enhance athletic performance in activities that require sprinting, jumping, and rapid changes in direction.”
However, this is not an exercise for beginners. “Performing jumps on an unstable surface increases the demand on the ankles, knees, hips, and core, and if done with poor technique or inadequate strength, it can increase the risk of falls or joint injuries. Individuals with knee pain, ankle instability, balance disorders, or those recovering from injuries should avoid such exercises unless supervised by a qualified fitness professional,” said Goyal.
For most people, the foundation of fitness should begin with basic strength training, conventional squats, lunges, step-ups, and controlled plyometric drills on stable ground before progressing to more advanced movements like Swiss ball jumps. “Building strength, mobility, and balance first reduces injury risk and prepares the body for higher-intensity exercises,” said Goyal.
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Alaya F’s workout highlights an important principle of exercise science: advanced exercises are designed to challenge a body that has already developed a strong fitness base. “They are not necessarily more effective for everyone, nor are they essential for achieving good health or weight loss,” said Goyal.
Challenging workouts can be motivating, but the best exercise is one that matches your current fitness level. Master the basics first, progress gradually, and prioritise proper technique over performing complex movements seen on social media.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.