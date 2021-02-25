Celeb fitness: Priyanka Chopra does ‘lockdown workout’ in London; see pic

Experts suggest one should work out for 45 minutes to one hour daily to kick-start the day on a healthy note. But if you have been feeling lazy and not taking out time for yourself, it is high time you do.

Showing how fitness is a top priority for her even amid lockdown and her busy schedule is actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas who recently shared an Instagram Story which she captioned “Lockdown workouts. #Sigh”

Take a look.

Priyanka Chopra cycling on a fitness bike. (Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram Stories) Priyanka Chopra cycling on a fitness bike. (Source: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram Stories)

The actor, who is currently in London, which is under lockdown, can be seen cycling on a fitness bike in the clip.

A fitness or stationary bike is a good way to get your heart rate up which helps burn body fat and strengthens the legs and lower body.

The best part about the workout is that it can be easily done at home!

Previously, the actor had shared how working out with husband and fitness enthusiast Nick Jonas was a “mistake”.

The Baywatch star was prepping for her new spy series, Citadel when she decided to take Nick’s offer to exercise side-by-side to keep each other motivated. However, she soon realised that there is no matching his fitness levels.

“This was one of those mistakes that I made where I tried to compete with Nick,” she shared on The Drew Barrymore Show. “Right at the beginning of quarantine he’s like, ‘Babe, c’mon, we’ll do it together, it’ll be like a couple’s thing.’ I was like, ‘OK…’

“(I’ve) never done that with him before, and we start working out and I’m competitive as hell, so I’m trying to keep up to the 255th squat or something, and it ended like that (Priyanka sitting on his back as he doing push-ups as posted by Priyanka on Instagram).”

“I was like, ‘I can be your weight, but I can’t compare to you. This is crazy!'” the star laughed. “So then we decided not to work out together – it just didn’t work out!”

