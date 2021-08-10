‘Twist and glow’ like Alia Bhatt with this yoga asana

Many people have made yoga an essential part of their lives, especially amid the pandemic. Celebrities, too, often share snippets of their yoga sessions on social media. And rightly so, as experts have often stressed how yoga is a holistic way of living that not only aids one’s fitness journey and lends flexibility but also adds a glow to one’s face.

Giving us proof of the same was actor Alia Bhatt who was recently seen doing yoga with trainer Anshuka Parwani.

Take a look!

The post shared by Anshuka had the Brahmastra actor in the half spinal twist or ardhamatsyendra pose.

Here’s what’s the pose is all about.

As a flexibility lending pose, ardhamatsyendra helps build strength in the spine. It soothes stiff neck and upper back tension caused by a sedentary lifestyle, poor posture, and stress. However, like any other advanced pose of the Hatha yoga, it should be done under expert guidance.

Benefits:

The alternating compression and release of the abdominal region is known to enhance blood circulation and massage the internal organs. Regular practice also helps tone the muscles of the stomach and hips. “The spinal twisting helps detoxifying internal organs of the body like liver and pancreas. It improves digestion as you really squeeze your abdominal area. It also helps in toning your belly, and also strengthening your back,” yoga trainer Shikha Sharma told indianexpress.com.

It also helps improve blood circulation, and in turn, makes the face glow. “The natural detoxification helps clear out toxins that leads us to forming healthier skin cells,” said Sharma.

How to do the pose?

*Inhale. While exhaling, twist the torso as much as possible.

*Turn the neck in such a way that your gaze is over the left shoulder.

*Encircle the waist with the left hand with the palm facing outwards.

*Continue to maintain the asana, breathing normally.

*Take at least five deep breaths and repeat on the other side.

Duration

The posture can be held for as long as you are comfortable.

One repetition consists of performing the posture on each side.

Two to three full repetitions should be done at each session.

How to come out of the pose?

*Exhale.

*Bring your shoulders back to starting position.

*Release your right arm.

*Stretch both legs straight.

*Relax your breath.

