Why Twinkle Khanna’s waiting-on-set habits are the ultimate brain reset you need to adopt as well: ‘Use my hairdryer to remove…’

Idle time has quietly become one of the biggest traps of modern routines. Many people instinctively reach for their phones and slip into endless scrolling. But these small pockets of time can also be used differently. Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna recently offered a glimpse into how she approaches these in-between moments.

Sharing how she spends time while waiting on set, she highlighted that long pauses during shoots, often due to technical setups, lighting, or rehearsals, don’t have to feel unproductive. Instead of defaulting to her phone, she consciously keeps it aside and finds simple, active ways to stay engaged.

Describing her routine, she wrote, “Things I do while I wait for a shoot to start: use the staircase as my gym, practice aggressive Bhramari, sing, scratch out lines, and use my hairdryer to remove creases from my clothes. What do you do when you are bored?” The approach reflects a shift away from passive consumption towards small, intentional actions, by combining movement, creativity, and even mindfulness during otherwise idle time.