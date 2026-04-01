Why Twinkle Khanna’s waiting-on-set habits are the ultimate brain reset you need to adopt as well: ‘Use my hairdryer to remove…’

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Idle time has quietly become one of the biggest traps of modern routines. Many people instinctively reach for their phones and slip into endless scrolling. But these small pockets of time can also be used differently. Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna recently offered a glimpse into how she approaches these in-between moments.
Sharing how she spends time while waiting on set, she highlighted that long pauses during shoots, often due to technical setups, lighting, or rehearsals, don’t have to feel unproductive. Instead of defaulting to her phone, she consciously keeps it aside and finds simple, active ways to stay engaged.
Describing her routine, she wrote, “Things I do while I wait for a shoot to start: use the staircase as my gym, practice aggressive Bhramari, sing, scratch out lines, and use my hairdryer to remove creases from my clothes. What do you do when you are bored?” The approach reflects a shift away from passive consumption towards small, intentional actions, by combining movement, creativity, and even mindfulness during otherwise idle time.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Neha Cadabam, senior psychologist & executive director, Cadabam’s Hospitals, tells indianexpress.com, “Doomscrolling is not accidental. It is a behaviour driven by the brain’s need for quick stimulation and novelty during pauses. When we have short, unstructured breaks, the mind often seeks the easiest available reward, and digital content is designed to deliver that instantly through infinite feeds and unpredictable updates.”
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Over time, she stresses that this habit “fragments attention and reduces the brain’s tolerance for stillness.” Instead of feeling rested after a break, individuals often feel more mentally fatigued because the brain has been continuously processing information without meaningful recovery. This pattern can gradually weaken sustained focus and increase restlessness, making it harder to engage deeply with tasks that require concentration.
The key difference lies in how these activities engage the mind and body. Cadabam explains that passive screen use keeps the brain in a reactive state, where it is constantly consuming but not processing in a restorative way. In contrast, physical movement, controlled breathing, or small creative actions activate brain regulatory systems that promote calmness and mental clarity.
She shares, “Activities such as climbing stairs introduce brief physical exertion, which helps reset attention and improves alertness. Breathing practices like Bhramari stimulate the parasympathetic nervous system, reducing stress and creating a sense of grounding. Creative tasks, even small ones, shift the brain from consumption to participation, which enhances satisfaction and cognitive balance.”
These activities are beneficial because they provide genuine mental recovery rather than just distraction.
The most effective approach is to reframe these moments as opportunities for micro-recovery rather than productivity. The goal is not to optimise every minute, but to allow the mind brief intervals of reset.
Simple practices can be integrated without planning. For instance, Cadabam mentions that using a staircase instead of waiting for an elevator, taking a few slow, intentional breaths while standing in a queue, or mentally stepping away from devices for a minute can create noticeable shifts in mental state. Even observing one’s surroundings or engaging in a brief moment of stillness can help the brain decompress.
“What matters is consistency and ease. When these actions feel natural and optional rather than forced, they become sustainable habits that support mental energy throughout the day,” concludes Cadabam.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.