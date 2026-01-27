Twinkle Khanna’s unfiltered take on menopause at 52: ‘Coenzyme Q10, NAD, Omega-3, Lion’s Mane…’

"But menopause is not that generous. I once joked that menopause is a bigger b*tch than I have ever been :) For a long stretch, it made me feel like I was a phone with a faulty charger," Twinkle Khanna added

Twinkle KhannaTwinkle Khanna says she has been weight training (Photo: Twinkle Khanna/Instagram)

Twinkle Khanna, who is going through menopause, recently detailed her fitness and diet routine, emphasising the need for weight training. “At 52 and make-up free, I’d love to say that all you need is some great afternoon sun to feel and look good. But menopause is not that generous. I once joked that menopause is a bigger bitch than I have ever been :) For a long stretch, it made me feel like I was a phone with a faulty charger. I feel better now, not because I ‘accepted my age gracefully’ (whatever that means), but thanks to regular weight training, a small pharmacy’s worth of supplements, the joy and purpose I find in books (reading and writing) and because after 50 I’ve finally embraced my shallow side and play mahjong regularly with my girlfriends:),” she said in a post on Instagram.

The actor-turned-author also shared the supplements she takes as she continues “to mull over the pros and cons of HRT” (hormone replacement therapy).

“Please do your research and check with your doctor. What works for me may not work for you.

  • Coenzyme Q10
  • NAD
  • Omega-3
  • Lion’s Mane
  • Health & Hers Menopause Support Iron
  • Vitamin D3 +K2
  • Collagen
  • Magnesium Glycinate,” she stressed.
supplement Are you taking supplements? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Taking a cue from the author’s confession, let’s understand if any of these supplements really benefit the body.

Twinkle described menopause as a phase that disrupted her energy, comparing herself to a phone with a faulty charger. This metaphor captured what many women experience during this transition, said consultant dietitian Garima Goyal. “Hormonal fluctuations during perimenopause and menopause can lead to fatigue, brain fog, sleep disturbances, muscle loss, mood changes, and reduced metabolic efficiency. These symptoms are not a sign of weakness or poor self-care, but a reflection of changing estrogen levels that affect almost every system in the body,” added Goyal.

What stood out in her post is her emphasis on strength training as a cornerstone of feeling better. “Regular weight training during menopause helps counter age-related muscle loss, improves bone density, supports insulin sensitivity, and boosts overall energy. Resistance training also plays a key role in maintaining posture, joint health and long-term independence, making it one of the most evidence-backed interventions for women in their 40s and 50s,” Goyal described.

She also highlighted the importance of mental and emotional well-being. “Finding joy in reading, writing, social connection, and even recreational games like mahjong reflects a holistic approach to health. Emotional fulfilment and reduced stress are deeply linked to hormonal balance and sleep quality, both of which tend to be disrupted during menopause. This reinforces the idea that wellness during this phase cannot be achieved through diet or supplements alone,” noted Goyal.

 

Twinkle shared a list of supplements she currently uses, while clearly stating that what works for her may not work for everyone. According to Goyal, nutrients such as omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin D3 with K2, magnesium glycinate and Coenzyme Q10 are often used to support heart health, bone health, muscle function, and sleep.

“However, supplementation during menopause should always be individualised and guided by medical advice, as needs vary widely depending on health status, diet, and existing deficiencies. Her cautious mention of hormone replacement therapy reflects a responsible approach, encouraging informed decision-making rather than blanket solutions.”

Menopause, as her experience shows, is not something to be endured passively but managed thoughtfully through movement, nourishment, emotional connection, and informed healthcare decisions.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

This is what happens to the body if you jump 50 times every morning for a week
jumping
