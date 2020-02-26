Tusshar Kapoor posts new workout video; says ‘no pain, no gain’

Tusshar Kapoor is working out at the gym. (Source: tusshark89/Instagram, Image designed by Gargi Singh) Tusshar Kapoor is working out at the gym. (Source: tusshark89/Instagram, Image designed by Gargi Singh)

Tusshar Kapoor is sweating it out in the gym with “traditional workouts”, as he recently shared in an Instagram post. “No pain no gain! Traditional workouts, a necessary homecoming!” expressed the Golmaal actor alongside a video in which he is seen working out.

In the first video, Tusshar is seen doing push ups. This exercise typically focuses on building upper body strength, including triceps, pectoral muscles and shoulders, apart from the core, according to healthline.

Watch the video here:

How to do push ups

To do this exercise, get down on all fours facing the floor. Keep your feet together and place your hands slightly wider than the shoulders, with the elbows pointing towards your toes. Now, supporting your weight on your arms, raise your body gradually without dropping your hips and then lower your torso. Your toes should remain on the ground throughout the exercise.

Tusshar also showed us how to do dumbbell chest press in another video. This workout works on the chest muscles, shoulders and triceps.

How to do dumbbell chest press

Lie down with your back on a bench, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Press the dumbbells above your chest and then lower the weights back down slowly, parallel with your shoulders until the elbows form 90-degree angles, and then press again.

