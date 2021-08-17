Trying to lose weight fast? Dietician suggests five simple ways

Losing weight is not an easy task. It requires an immense amount of discipline and determination, along with certain lifestyle changes, to reach your weight loss goals. It can get even more daunting if you are trying to lose weight quickly. Thus, if you are someone who wants to lose weight fast, there are some tips you need to keep in mind before you embark on your weight-loss journey.

Dietician Ruchita Batra recently shared a video on her Instagram account sharing five important tips for people who are trying to lose weight fast.

*Sleep: “Sleep is the reboot button of our minds,” Batra said. Lack of sleep slows down your metabolism and disturbs your hormones. Further, not getting enough sleep can harm you psychologically and physiologically.

*Hydration: Drink at least three to four litres of water every day during your weight loss journey as water detoxifies you naturally.

*Meal gaps: Stay away from false hunger alarms. Keep gaps between your meals based on your medical condition.

*Sugar and fried food: You don’t have to give up your favourite food just because you are on a weight loss journey. But, it’s important to stay away from sugar and fried food items till your target is achieved.

*Workout and physical movements: For faster weight loss results, make sure you increase the intensity of your exercise levels. Even if you don’t work out, make sure you remain as physically active as possible.