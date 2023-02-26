scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Janhvi Kapoor’s fitness trainer shares no equipment cardio workout

Beyond improving your heart health, it also benefits brain and joint health, improves memory, increases blood flow, healthier skin, strengthened muscles, and so much more.

janhvi KapoorJahnvi Kapoor's fitness trainer shows how to do a cardio workout at home (Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

Cardio workouts are great for your health and fitness journey. No matter what age you are or at what level of fitness, an efficient and effective cardio regime is a must. Beyond improving your heart health, it also benefits brain and joint health, improves memory, increases blood flow, gives healthier skin, strengthens muscles, and so much more. Yet, for something that has so many health benefits, you need nothing more than some times, a little space, and your own body.

You can dance, jog, swim, cycle or run for your cardio workout. But, on days when you don’t want to step out but still get a good workout in, you can break into a sweat at home itself. Illustrating the same, celebrity fitness trainer Namrata Purohit, who trains Janhvi Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, and Sara Ali Khan, shared four cardio exercises that you can fit into a quick, effective, sweaty cardio workout to challenge your limits.

ALSO READ |Fitness at home: Eight everyday things you can use to exercise

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Namrata Purohit (@namratapurohit)

In the video, Purohit is performing the following exercises:

  • Squat taps
  • Plank jacks
  • Mountain climbers
  • Lunge switches

She wrote in her caption: “You can do 20 reps each x 3 sets, 20 seconds on 10 seconds off for 4 minutes or 50 seconds on 10 seconds off or keep pushing till you can’t do anymore 😅 you decide how much you can push”.

Will you try this cardio workout at home?

First published on: 26-02-2023 at 09:10 IST
