Try these easy yoga asanas for a post-festive detox

The festive season brings with it laughter, fun and food! In India, Diwali is synonymous with ‘mithai’, sweets, which are shared with friends and family in abundance. As such, who wouldn’t like to indulge in festivities?

But fun and frolic aside, it is easy to fall prey to “over indulgence”, warns Dr Nitika Kohli. The Ayurvedic practitioner says bad food patterns during festivals can lead to “sluggish, lethargic and semi-guilty” feelings, and a few simple yoga asanas can be practised to avoid them.

Ustrasana (Camel pose)

This yoga pose involves a deep backward bend from a kneeling position with the hands placed on the heels to maintain balance. It stretches the chest, abdomen, quadriceps and hip flexors, according to vishwashantiyoga.com.

*Stretches the stomach and intestinal organs, releasing trapped toxic gas.

*Improves digestion.

*Stimulates the endocrine glands.

*Strengthens the back and improves flexibility of the spine.

Setu Bandhanasana (Bridge pose)

Bridge pose, also known as Setu Bandha Sarvangasana is a backbend asana in hatha yoga. It stretches the spine, neck and chest, stimulates abdominal organs, lungs and thyroid, and rejuvenates the body by reducing fatigue or anxiety, according to yogajournal.com.

*Opens up the lungs, improving the respiratory processes.

*Stretches the neck, chest and spine.

*Helps improve digestion and facilitates elimination of waste.

Paschimottanasana (Seated forward bend posture)

To perform this asana, begin by stretching your legs forward; ensure that your knees are slightly bent while your legs are stretched out forward. Extend your arms upward and keep your spine erect. Exhale and bend forward at the hip placing your upper body on your lower body. Repeat.

*Helps release gas by compressing the abdominal and intestinal organs.

*Stretches the lower back, hamstrings and hips.

Pavanmuktasana (Wind-relieving pose)

As the name suggests, this posture helps release gas from the body, a common trouble of constipation.

*Strengthens the back and abdominal muscles.

*Helps release abdominal gases and improves digestion.

*Massages the intestines and other abdominal organs.

*Enhances blood circulation in the hip joints.

Trikonasana (Triangle pose)

This pose improves flexibility of the spine as it stretches the knees, thighs, legs, ankles and chest.

*Relieves gastritis, indigestion, acidity and flatulence.

*Improves flexibility of the spine.

*Helps strengthen abdominal muscles.

Yoga is known to be highly beneficial for the mind and body. This festive season, try these easy-to-do asanas and let us know if you liked them!

