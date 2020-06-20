Try out this simple exercise for toned arms

Toned arms can be achieved with proper nutrition, workouts and adequate rest. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock images) Toned arms can be achieved with proper nutrition, workouts and adequate rest. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock images)

There are a lot of misconceptions when it comes to workouts, one of which is that you can target one part of the body to look slimmer. However, for that toned and taut look in any part of your body, you will need to lose fat from the entire body. This can be achieved with proper nutrition, workouts and adequate rest.

That being said, there are numerous exercises that can be performed as a part of your everyday workout that specifically targets the arms, by fitness coach Utsav Agarwal, Fittr.

Biceps curls with bands

The most obvious exercise for growing your biceps, this one will train both heads of the biceps.

Steps

1. Keep the band underneath your feet.

2. Hold the ends of the band and lift in such a way that palms face forward and your arms are by your side.

Pro Tip: Do not swing your arm while doing the exercise and try to keep your body upright for the entire movement.

Hammer Curl with Dumbbells

This exercise will not only target biceps but your forearms also.

Steps:

1. Hold the dumbbell in a neutral position, with the palm facing your body and then lift the dumbbell just above a parallel position.

2. Then, return to the start position and in this entire movement, elbows should be lined with shoulders.

Pro Tip: Don’t swing your arms while doing this exercise. Keep elbows firm, and complete the exercise with minimal movement in the body.

Diamond Push-ups

Push-ups generally target your chest and shoulder optimally, but this particular variation targets your triceps to some extent.

Steps

1. Start with push up position.

2. Keep your palms close to each other and make a triangle shape by touching index fingers and thumbs.

3. Perform a push-up with this hand position.

Pro Tip: In the entire movement, try keeping elbows close to the body.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd