Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Pilates routine: Tips for beginner’s to master the Reformer

Trisha Krishnan’s fitness secrets include gruelling sessions in a Pilates studio, where she sweats it out while maintaining proper form. But Deepika Sharma, personal fitness expert with a focus on functional nutrition, stresses that Pilates isn’t about sweating harder or fancy moves. “At its heart, it’s about building strength, improving posture, staying flexible, and learning to breathe with control. The movements are slow, precise, and surprisingly humbling,” she says.

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She added that while the Reformer machine may look like a bed on rails with springs, straps, and a footbar, one should not be fooled. “Those springs can either assist you in stretching or challenge you with resistance. The sliding carriage keeps your body in line, so you can’t fall back on your usual bad habits,” she elaborated.