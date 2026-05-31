Inside Trisha Krishnan’s Pilates routine: Tips for beginner’s to master the Reformer

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Trisha Krishnan’s fitness secrets include gruelling sessions in a Pilates studio, where she sweats it out while maintaining proper form. But Deepika Sharma, personal fitness expert with a focus on functional nutrition, stresses that Pilates isn’t about sweating harder or fancy moves. “At its heart, it’s about building strength, improving posture, staying flexible, and learning to breathe with control. The movements are slow, precise, and surprisingly humbling,” she says.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.
She added that while the Reformer machine may look like a bed on rails with springs, straps, and a footbar, one should not be fooled. “Those springs can either assist you in stretching or challenge you with resistance. The sliding carriage keeps your body in line, so you can’t fall back on your usual bad habits,” she elaborated.
According to her, the reformer offers things the floor can’t:
• Support for rehab so you can train safely through injuries.
• Deeper stretches without forcing them.
• Balanced strength and mobility as resistance builds both together.
• Even training for both sides of your body, no cheating with your “strong” side.
• Instant feedback, so you notice every wobble or loss of control.
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Utsav Agrawal, Advance + Fitness Coach, FITTR suggests starting with some simple moves:
Bridge: The bridge exercise targets the glutes, hamstrings, and lower back muscles. It helps strengthen the core, improves hip mobility, and enhances stability in the pelvic region.
Single leg circles: Single leg circles primarily target the hip muscles, including the glutes, hip flexors, and inner and outer thighs. This exercise improves hip mobility, strengthens the core, and enhances stability and control.
Side leg kicks: Side leg kicks target the hip abductor muscles, including the gluteus medius and minimus. It helps improve hip stability, strengthens the outer thighs, and enhances overall lower body control.
Swan: The swan exercise strengthens the back extensors, improves spinal mobility and enhances posture. It also stretches the chest and hip flexors, promoting balance in the muscles surrounding the spine
Hundred: The hundred exercise is a core-strengthening exercise that improves abdominal strength and endurance. It also promotes controlled breathing and increases overall body circulation.